SonoraFest 2022 is making an appearance in Sierra Vista this weekend.
Starting at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, enjoy non-stop entertainment at The Mall at Sierra Vista. On stage at the Food Court will be the Agua Prieta Chorus, Mariachi Nuevo Azteca, ranchera singer Carmelita Salcedo, singers Rafael Moran and opera singer Valeria Quijada Padilla with pianist Roberto Galvan Cardenas.
There’s more: listen to La Catrina with salsa, merengue. and reggaeton. Enjoy all of these top performers with no admission charge.
The opening ceremony on Saturday features the Agua Prieta Chorus singing the U.S. and Mexican national anthems, along with the Ballet Angeles de Agua Prieta.
Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller will introduce Mexican cónsul Ricardo Pineda Albarrán, who in turn will introduce representatives of the governments of the state of Sonora and Mexico, here to promote binational economic development and increased tourism.
Both days the central aisle at the mall will feature more than 50 vendors from Sonora, displaying gifts and handicrafts, and there will be classical Mexican food delicacies.
SonoraFest, back after a two-year break for the pandemic, is a huge event in Sierra Vista. The city and the Chamber of Commerce, plus major sponsors such as Lawley Kia, Texas Roadhouse, Canyon Vista Hospital, Cochise College Small Business Development Center, Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative, Eastern Arizona College, Fairfield Inn and Suites, and Herald/Review Media are contributing to the event.