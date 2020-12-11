The Sierra Vista community is getting behind the Firefighter’s Christmas Drive as individuals donate new toys, gift cards or cash at fire stations. The final donation opportunity will be Wednesday at the Ace Hardware parking lot from 4-6 p.m.
