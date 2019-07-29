SIERRA VISTA — Southwest Wings’ 2019 annual summer birding and nature festival kicks off Wednesday with its usual variety of field trips, presentations and guest speakers.
Although registration has already closed for the many field trips that will take place across the region over the next several days, the free events at Cochise College are open to anyone who wants to learn more about the various birds, insects, arachnids, and even larger animals, that call the area home.
For instance, Sergio Avila will explore The Path of the Northern Jaguar during his 3 p.m. talk on Wednesday.
“Avila will describe some basic differences and similarities in conservation efforts in Mexico and the US, while highlighting the people whose daily lives connect them with jaguars and all wildlife in the region — the people who don’t get paid for conservation work, not seen in conferences or published in science literature,” according to the festival’s website.
For those looking to get in some birding but missed the registration date for the paid field trips, a guided bird walk will be led by Eric Moore from 7 to 9 a.m. on Thursday.
“The bird walk will include a demonstration and instruction on digi-scoping — taking digital pictures using the latest spotting scope technology,” the website states.
Presentations on mountains lions, archeology, videography, as well as several introductory talks on birding, will all be available over the next several days.
Everyone who attends the beginning hummingbird identification class on Thursday from noon to 1:30 p.m. will be eligible to participate in a hummingbird carpool field trip to Ash Canyon on Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m. Other carpool trips are also available throughout the week.
Saturday will also offer talks on NASA’s OSIRIS-REx asteroid mission (noon to 1:30 p.m.), a conversation on the importance of conservation (1:30 to 3 p.m.) and the social lives of snakes (3 to 4:30 p.m.).
The free programs are made possible by an Arizona Game and Fish Heritage Fund grant. All take place at Cochise College Library’s Horace Steele Room unless otherwise noted on the festival’s website, www.swwings.org.
A full list of speaker bios, along with presentation times and locations, is available at https://www.swwings.org/copy-of-field-trips.
For more information, contact Gordon Lewis at admin@swwings.org or 520-266-0149.