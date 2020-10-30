“Yes. Unequivocally yes. I do not see anything wrong with smoking plants. I do not think it’s a gateway drug. So, yes I see nothing wrong with it.”
Ruth Saffry, Sierra Vista
“I think it should pass, but only if it’s implemented correctly. As we’ve seen in California there have been a lot of potential small growers that were growing for medical, back when it was more of a grey market substance. Then once it became a substance for recreation, a lot of them got kind of bullied out of the market by larger money growers. If that happens here, you could potentially have the same growers in California that rule the market there coming over here to rule this market, not allowing actual people from Arizona to profit from the gains here.”
Leo Baekland, Bisbee
“I have read up on it and I don’t like the idea of the marijuana being so accessible. If people don’t really know how to use it. I think the taxes aren’t going to be distributed in the right ways. I think they should benefit the roads and stuff like that versus community colleges and stuff like that.”
Kent Rockwell, McNeal