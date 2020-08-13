“I have to admit that I’m not incredibly informed on it. I don’t know a whole lot about her. It’s hard for me to make a well informed judgement. That being said, I think it’s a good sign of progress that it’s a woman of color. It’s a woman and a woman of color and not just another white dude. I’ve heard some denigrations of her, I don’t know how much merit that contains. It’s just something I have to do more research on. Based on the current climate alone, I think it’s a good pick. Considering the general social structure that we have and all of the changes that are trying to be made. I think that’s a good show of progress. In terms of her personal actions, her personality, her ethic, her morals. I’m just not informed enough to give a concrete answer of an opinion.” Daniel Pitts, Sierra Vista
“I love it, I think Kamala will do a great job. One thing I’m happy about is that hopefully she’ll help so we don’t water down the minority vote with all of the shenanigans that are going on these days. I really think it’s a strong choice and I’m looking forward to November so we can get this POS out of the office.” Dragan Cerovic, Scottsdale
“I think she’s a great choice. Being Jamaican and her mother’s from India. Her experience as a lawyer and a judge and a senator. I think she’s an excellent choice and I think we’ll get the black votes with her. I was thrilled that he picked her.” Karen Kol, Mesa
If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
“I love it, I think Kamala will do a great job. One thing I’m happy about is that hopefully she’ll help so we don’t water down the minority vote with all of the shenanigans that are going on these days. I really think it’s a strong choice and I’m looking forward to November so we can get this POS out of the office.”
Dragan Cerovic, Scottsdale
“I have to admit that I’m not incredibly informed on it. I don’t know a whole lot about her. It’s hard for me to make a well informed judgement. That being said, I think it’s a good sign of progress that it’s a woman of color. It’s a woman and a woman of color and not just another white dude. I’ve heard some denigrations of her, I don’t know how much merit that contains. It’s just something I have to do more research on. Based on the current climate alone, I think it’s a good pick. Considering the general social structure that we have and all of the changes that are trying to be made. I think that’s a good show of progress. In terms of her personal actions, her personality, her ethic, her morals. I’m just not informed enough to give a concrete answer of an opinion.”
Daniel Pitts, Sierra Vista
“I think she’s a great choice. Being Jamaican and her mother’s from India. Her experience as a lawyer and a judge and a senator. I think she’s an excellent choice and I think we’ll get the black votes with her. I was thrilled that he picked her.”