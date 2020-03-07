SIERRA VISTA — After listening to Megan Wong speak before a room full of community leaders, it’s hard to believe this 17-year-old has ever struggled with shyness or self confidence.
Wong, a Buena High School senior, was recognized as the 2020 Boys & Girls Club of Sierra Vista Youth of the Year at an annual breakfast on Saturday where she spoke of how the club helped her develop leadership and mentoring skills.
“Being a shy person, I was very reluctant about becoming a club member at first,” said Wong, who added that within the first year-and-a-half, she overcame her apprehensions and gained leadership skills that helped her through high school. “They’re skills I expect to use in college and in the future.”
Along with leadership skills, Wong made several friends through her club experience.
“I love it here — the Club is like a second family for me,” she said. With a passion for music, Wong enjoys playing and teaching piano, is president of Buena High School’s choir program and has mentored aspiring pianists. She also is fluent in Chinese and has tutored young Chinese students who needed help with English. After graduating from Buena this May, she plans to attend the University of Arizona to pursue a career in pharmacology.
The daughter of Sanford and Sally Wong of Sierra Vista, Megan’s parents attended the breakfast.
“We are very proud of her,” Sally said. “Megan is a wonderful daughter and has been an outstanding student the whole time she has been in school.”
Every year, the Sierra Vista club selects three members for Youth of the Year, with Aiden Valer and Luisa Taite, both Buena freshman, as the other two candidates. Both carry 4.1 grade point averages and enjoy helping community youth by serving as positive role models and mentors.
Taite spoke of her dream of opening a restaurant where she wants to feature a Russian cuisine using recipes she learned from her mother. She applied for Youth of the Year with hopes of earning a scholarship to help fund her college education and later, a restaurant.
“With the scholarship they offer, I was hoping to get a jump start on my college career and then my restaurant career, because I want to be prepared for what’s to come,” said Taite.
While Valeri did not not attend the event, as one of the three Youth of the Year candidates, he was recognized by Jay Hamwright, the club’s chief professional officer, who noted that the five judges tasked with selecting the 2020 Yough of the Year had a tough time deciding which of the three to select.
“All three of these candidates are outstanding,” he said.
As the event’s keynote speaker, Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre spoke of how the Boys & Girls Club’s positive influence in shaping the lives of young people helps them push forward through challenges disappointments.
Sharing some of his own disappointments, McIntyre said that as long as young people keep striving and moving forward, life’s failures do not matter.
“There is glory in that struggle,” he said. “In all the times I’ve been here at the Boys & Girls Club — and all the kids I’ve watched just doing it, how they perform as they learn new activities while pushing themselves — is always inspiring,” he said. “Kids need a safe place where they can go and maybe fail, but stand up and come in the next day where they can be loved and cared for and strive a little more.”
McIntyre also praised the audience of board members and community leaders for their support.
“You guys inspire me everyday because you refuse to accept the concept of a community that fails children,” he said. “You continue to support these kids... so I really appreciate all of you.”
For Sierra Vista Unified School District governing board member Yulonda Boutte, Saturday marked the first time she attended the breakfast, or had visited the Boys & Girls Club.
“I am very impressed by what I have seen here today,” she said. “This is a wonderful tribute to these kids. It really puts a great light on our youth here in Sierra Vista as well as the Boys & Girls Club.”