SPRAC photography show

This nighttime photo of Bisbee by Robert Blanchette won a special award in the night scene division of the San Pedro River Arts Council 2021 photography show in Benson.  

 herald/review FILE

“Monsoon Madness” is the theme for this year’s San Pedro River Arts Council photography show and sale.

The show features the work of photographers from all over Southern Arizona with the photos on exhibit from Oct. 5-27 at Cochise College Benson Center, 1025 S. State Route 90, Benson. The show is open to the public during the center’s regular hours: Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Tags