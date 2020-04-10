Spring is my absolutely favorite time of year. Life in all its forms is re-appearing refreshed, renewed, and ready to share with humans all the beauty, nutrition, and challenges Mother Nature provides. The human species is slow these days to find that same renewal in the company of nature. There is no better place, no better way, to temporarily escape the challenge of “shelter at home” than to visit a spot on the SPRNCA for a few minutes or half a day! We are fortunate that thus far the BLM is leaving the open space open to us.
The half mile to 3-mile options for following a path at the San Pedro House site remain my favorite. I have never had a person who I introduced to this place verbalize negativity or wonder why I would bring them to the River. Garden areas to walk around and even sit at a picnic nook for refreshment, or lunch, views of mountains, expansive skies, the incredible cottonwood canopy along the river, the incredible diversity under the cottonwood canopy along the river itself. Quiet time with minimal worries about distancing — your companion walkers are top notch at keeping a healthy distance.
Right now, many species of birds and other animals are returning for a spring/summer of nesting and family: 80 mammal species, 40 species of reptiles and amphibians, and over 350 species of birds, including more than 100 species that breed here. The cottonwood/willows along the river provides one of the most insect-productive areas in the US.
How can one resist the lure of Vermillion Flycatchers, Summer Tanagers – neither a shy species – dazzling you with their red and black feathers? Orange and Black Orioles, yellow and black goldfinches, 3-4 types of doves, woodpeckers working on trees, several other flycatching species with patterns of yellow and greens or browns are just a few easy to see specialties. Several species of colorful hummingbirds can be found along the trails and at the feeders around the San Pedro House.
The orchestra early in the morning of all these feathered specialists singing to mark territory and attract a mate gives you an opportunity to tune out the omnipresent noises of our mechanized and electronically dominated sense of hearing. There are many other birds you have to work a little harder to encounter- once we are able to resume guided walks, experienced assistance will again be available.
Some of the mammals that can be found: squirrels, skunks, mice, voles, deer, racoons, seasonal porcupines, rare sightings of beaver are just a few types.
Reptiles are just beginning to literally surface from a long winter of underground suspension to stay warm and alive. Many species of lizard, salamanders, and yes, snakes, share the SPRNCA. Awareness and caution prevent negative encounters with the few species of snakes who could make for a bad day.
You might gain an appreciation for the diversity of insects who can thrive and strike a balance with all the other species of plants and animals to be found. Take time to notice the many colors and shapes of bees, beetles, bugs, caterpillars, ants! We are also blessed on the SPRNCA and all around the county to have some of the most striking butterflies and moths to be found. Be careful, though- butterfly watching can be addictive! Most insects are not on a march to hurt you. Most are just going about their day looking for food or mates. There is much you can enjoy a bout them as well as learn about from their activities.
Sit along the river bank and enjoy the rhythms of nature at work. The sound of water moving, birds talking (of course), insect talking Leaves moving if there is a breeze. Whether you know it or are willing to embrace it, your mind and your soul crave such contact as much (though actually probably more) than as we can crave time with other humans so highlighted today in our self-quarantine and “isolation.”
Mary Ann Ambrose is a retired FNP, and also a birdwatcher and nature enthusiast with a background in zoology and ornithology. She volunteers at San Pedro House and for the Friends of the San Pedro River.