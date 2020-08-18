Due to the extreme heat in the West (you have probably read about the rolling blackouts in California), there is a chance that there may not be sufficient energy to meet the overall demand. This may lead to SSVEC having to implement its energy curtailment plan, and the chance of short temporary outages.
We are asking our members to do everything they can to conserve energy between the hours of 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. today and tomorrow (8-18-20 and 8-19-20).
Please turn your thermostats up a few degrees and do not use any household appliances (dishwashers, washing machines, dryers, etc) during this period.
We hope we don’t have to implement our energy curtailment plan and anything our members can do to help conserve energy will help. Please help SSVEC and your fellow members by conserving energy for the next two days.
Submitted by SSVEC