SIERRA VISTA — Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative has responded to recent calls from Gov. Katie Hobbs for Arizona utilities to present heat mitigation plans.
On July 21, the governor issued a press release and a letter to SSVEC and all utilities in the state requesting information on action plans with information on service disconnections, security, emergency response and community service efforts.
In her letter, Hobbs invited representatives of the utilities to attend a roundtable meeting to discuss how Arizona can better prepare for future heat waves.
SSVEC CEO Jason Bowling said he welcomed the governor’s concerns expressed on behalf of Arizonans.
“We certainly understand and respect the intentions of Gov. Hobbs to ensure Arizona utilities are working to reduce the risk for heat-related illnesses and injuries,” Bowling said.
Responding to the governor’s call, Bowling outlined policies and procedures for SSVEC members and employees that are specific for extreme weather conditions, including the current heat wave.
In a July 27 letter, he said the Arizona Corporation Commission approved policies that prohibit SSVEC from disconnecting electrical service when the National Weather Service issues a heat warning.
“SSVEC is currently operating according to commission-approved policies crafted to protect the health, safety and welfare of the cooperative's member-owners,” Bowling said.
Regarding grid security, Bowling said efforts to limit power outages and provide members consistent, reliable service is a year-round responsibility, with additional mitigation efforts during heat waves and monsoon.
“Some of these measures include monsoon and heat load planning beginning in February and March of each year,” Bowling said. “Together with ongoing inspections of our substations, positioning of mobile units for backup, stand-by crews and a hybrid, 24-hour alerting and monitoring system, we’ve been able to achieve a 99.96% reliability of service.”
Addressing the governor’s concern for members who fall in arrears during a heat wave, Bowling said SSVEC again follows ACC-approved service conditions and provides contact information for various energy assistance agencies.
“SSVEC works with each member in arrears to make accommodations for payments, and non-payment disconnection of service is always the last resort,” he said.
Bowling also highlighted a decision by the elected SSVEC board of directors to return more than $8 million in margins to members in an effort to offset high fuel costs during 2022.
“Board members took this action specifically to reduce the financial impact on members during an unprecedented increase in the cost of generating electricity due to the high price of fuel,” he said.
He added that SSVEC has been aggressive in its efforts to protect employees during the recent heat wave with safety messaging, adjusting work hours, and providing water, sunscreen and other items to ensure protection for line workers exposed to high temperatures.
“SSVEC is happy to take these measures to protect our employees, not just because our members count on them to respond to emergency outages but also because we care deeply about them, and we know they, their families, and our communities expect nothing less of us,” Bowling said.
Submitted by Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative.
