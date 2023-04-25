Lucky members of Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative (SSVEC) will win a $50 billing credit during a drawing scheduled for May 1.

SSVEC Chief Executive Officer Jason Bowling announced the prize drawing at the annual meeting on April 20 in Benson. In past years, the local electric utility has awarded a retired vehicle from its fleet at its annual meeting.

