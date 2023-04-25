Lucky members of Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative (SSVEC) will win a $50 billing credit during a drawing scheduled for May 1.
SSVEC Chief Executive Officer Jason Bowling announced the prize drawing at the annual meeting on April 20 in Benson. In past years, the local electric utility has awarded a retired vehicle from its fleet at its annual meeting.
This year, Bowling said, SSVEC wanted to spread the winnings to as many members as possible.
“We’ve taken the value of a retired vehicle and instead will award an equivalent amount in billing credits, so more of our members can be part of the winnings,” Bowling said.
SSVEC issued $25 billing credits to every member who registered and attended the April 20 annual meeting in Benson. In addition, at the end of that meeting, the Cooperative held a drawing and awarded an additional twenty $25 billing credits.
On May 1, 100 SSVEC members will be selected during a random drawing and awarded the $50 bill credits.
“This is similar to what we did during the pandemic two years ago when we held a virtual annual meeting,” said Marcus Harston, Vice President of Marketing and Communication.
“During the pandemic, we held a drawing that local officials witnessed and awarded bill credits to our members.”
Winning members will be notified on their monthly SSVEC electric bill when the credit appears.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone