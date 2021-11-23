BISBEE —The annual Christmas bazaar featuring local and area crafters will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4, at from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Church on Quality hill in Old Bisbee.
Sponsored by the St. Patrick’s Women's Club, the bazaar’s proceeds support the club’s mission of promoting the goals, activities, interests and services of St. Patrick Parish, stated Ruth Dugie in a press release.
Around 20 local and out of town vendors are expected to take part in the bazaar. They will have hand sewn and quilted items, western themed specialties, candles, jewelry, area photography, handmade Christmas cards and ornaments, leather goods and much more, she said.
“The usual large variety of homemade baked items and sweets will be available, and many treasures will be found at the silent auction. A new feature this year will be donation based gift wrapping, either for items purchased at the bazaar or items brought from home,” Dugie noted.
The club will also offer breakfast burritos and a little later in the morning, albondigas soup, cheese crisps and super–nachos all for takeout until the food is gone, usually mid-afternoon. There will be no food consumption inside the hall.
“Being mindful of the increasing COVID-19 concerns, masks will be required for all persons — shoppers, vendors, and workers,” she stated. “There will be some tables and chairs set up outside for eating or visiting. We will pray for good Bisbee weather, and look forward to a successful event that is as safe as we can make it.”