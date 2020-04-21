BISBEE — Like many businesses and organizations, local homeless shelters are adapting with the times.
The Bisbee Coalition for the Homeless and Good Neighbor Alliance are keeping their doors open to help the homeless population and serving their communities during the coronavirus pandemic.
Tony Bedolla, the executive director for The Bisbee Coalition for the Homeless, and Brad Roland, the administrator director for Good Neighbor Alliance, said they have made accommodations in order to keep their doors open and provide a place to stay during the stay-at-home orders.
Roland said they have extended their staying hours to 24 hours so their residents don’t have to leave and then return, which could cause them to become exposed to the virus. Good Neighbor Alliance can house up to 22 people and as of Monday afternoon Roland said they were not at capacity. He didn’t want to specify how many people or families are staying there.
“We’re handling (new occupants) on a case-by-case basis,” Roland said.
Like Roland, Bedolla and his staff are doing what they can to keep their doors open and help those who need assistance. Bedolla said they have 21 people in the shelter and are receiving calls daily from inquiring people. Both the shelters are following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for sanitizing, wearing masks and gloves as well as social distancing, they said.
Bedolla said they rented a house in Bisbee to use as a quarantine house or isolation house for new clients or staff. The house is being used to observe possible symptoms of new people who would like to stay at the shelter as well as for staff who may not be feeling well. Bedolla said they have used the house a couple of times and per CDC guidelines, all new clients have to stay in the house When they are there 72 hours without a fever they can be moved into the shelter.
“We are doing everything we can to be compliant with with the CDC,” Bedolla said.
In addition to providing shelter for those in need both are still offering services they had before. Good Neighbor Alliance is still offering their shower program for non-shelter guests on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays from 8 to 11 a.m. and their PATH program. The Bisbee Coalition for the Homeless is still distributing food for those in need. Bedolla set up a curbside drive-thru service for people to pick up food boxes. The drive-thru is open everyday from noon to 2 p.m. and from 5 to 6 p.m.
Bedolla said they plan to go to Naco, Double Adobe, McNeal and other communities that may have people in need that can’t come to the shelter to pick up food. He added they are also delivering boxes to those who can’t leave their homes in the Bisbee area and encourages people who need a box delivered to contact the shelter.
“We’re going to make ourselves more visible,” Bedolla said. “We have 30 people we are delivering to (as of Monday morning).”
On average, The Bisbee Coalition for the Homeless is handing out 10 more food boxes a day than before the pandemic. The increase has caused the shelter to go through more food and faster than anticipated.
“We’re pretty depeated foodwise,” Bedolla said. “We figured to fill the gap in food we’ll need $5,000 for the month.”
Any donations will be sanitized by the shelter before being distributed. Bedolla and Roland prefer anyone willing to make a donation to call before showing up at the shelters.
Like many others, the shelters are struggling financially. Roland said they use monetary donations to pay staff and case managers since they are not paid with grant money.
“We’re always in need of financial donations,” he said. “The community has helped us out immensely.”
Despite running different shelters, Bedolla and Roland are dedicated to keeping their doors open as long as they can to help the community and the clients the serve.
“People are scared to come to homeless shelter because they think they are dirty,” Bedolla said. “Don’t be afraid to come here, we are sanitizing more than anyone.”