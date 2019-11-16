Staying on course

HUACHUCA CITY — When Matthew Williams started his position as Huachuca City town manager in January 2018, the town was in serious financial trouble.
“I arrived on January 2, 2018 at a time when the town was four months away from bankruptcy,” Williams said during a Thursday interview where he talked about the town’s financial issues and steps he implemented to correct them. “We were spending $400,000 more than we brought in monthly and both the general fund and enterprise fund were losing money.”
Tasked with tackling a list of budget issues that included years of over spending and outdated utility rates, Williams met with employees and council members and started recommending necessary changes to get the town on a sustainable financial path.
While many of those recommendations were unpopular, today Huachuca City is operating in the black for the first time in years.
With the budget now on a positive track, Williams, 36, will be leaving his position in Huachuca City for a new role as assistant city manager of Litchfield Park, a city northwest of Phoenix. His resignation was approved at Thursday’s town council meeting, with Dec. 22 as his last day in Huachuca City.
“By moving to Litchfield Park, my wife and I will be 10 minutes away from family,” Williams said. “Last September, we welcomed our first child, and moving to Litchfield will bring us closer to our son’s grandparents.”
Following Thursday’s council meeting, Huachuca City Mayor Johann Wallace said, while it saddened him to see Williams go, he both understands and supports his decision.
“This is a move up for him, and I can’t blame him for wanting to do what’s best for his family,” Wallace said. “He has done a lot of good things for this town in the short time he has been here. It was a pleasure working with someone who shared my vision of financial success for Huachuca City. Matthew (Williams) hit the ground running as soon as he arrived and started making significant changes that helped the town move forward financially. Even though they weren’t popular, I supported his recommendations because I knew they were in Huachuca City’s best interest.”
Reducing the number of employees from 46 to 30, adjusting some positions from full-time to part-time, and making department heads salaried employees instead of hourly, are examples of some changes Matthews made not long after his arrival.
And the list continued.
Recapping the changes
Trash services were outsourced to Waste Management, which saved money when it came to replacing or maintaining worn out garbage trucks, something the town could not afford to do.
After an electrical fire caused the town’s animal shelter to close, Huachuca City entered into a partnership with the City of Sierra Vista, which allows pets to be housed at Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center until they are adopted. Because of the massive infrastructure costs required to upgrade the animal shelter, Huachuca City is not planning to reopen it, at least at this point.
“Sierra Vista has been a great partner,” Williams said. “All of the town’s animals that we take there are safe and sound in Sierra Vista and are well cared for while they wait to be adopted.”
The senior center closed last December when the LLC that had been using the facility for congregate lunches would not reach an agreement with the town, and walked away from the lunch program. Huachuca City reopened the center in August and it now serves as an informational resource hub and a place where seniors gather to socialize. Williams said there are future plans to bring the congregate meals back through SEAGO funding, something the town is working on.
Eliminating the town’s free bus service was one of the more unpopular decisions Williams made. The bus line was operating much like a free Uber service, costing the town $69,000 a year, which is the reason for stopping the service.
“Meanwhile, the town of Huachuca City has applied for a grant with the Legacy Foundation to rebuild the bus services to grant standards,” Williams said. “If the town is awarded the grant, after two years Huachuca City will receive federal grant funding for its bus line, so this is a transition of funding sources. We expect to know about the Legacy grant sometime around the end of November,” said Williams, who also noted that when the bus service returns, it will come with designated stops and times, and passengers will be paying a nominal fee for the service.
Rejuvenating the enterprise fund
The landfill, which was losing more than $300,000 a year is now making a profit, Williams said while reflecting on some of the more significant financial challenges he faced as the new town manager.
“When I first got here, we had more compactors at the landfill than the City of Tucson. We had two of the largest compactors they make, and we now have the smallest compactor they make, which is more than adequate for our purposes. We were completely over-equipped.”
After selling the two large compactors, money from that sale was used to purchase $130,000 in new equipment for the landfill. Along with selling surplus equipment, Williams restructured the landfill’s fees. There is now a $100,000 landfill savings account, which will be used for future equipment purchases as needed, Williams said.
Despite the positive financial shift, there are residents who do not agree with some of the changes.
Huachuca City resident and former public works employee Pete Wambach, who now works for the City of Sierra Vista, is not one the Williams supporters.
“I’m opposed to a lot of the changes that the town manager has implemented, especially his decisions regarding the landfill,” Wambach said. “I feel we’re losing the longevity of the landfill because he sold equipment that was doing a much better job than the equipment we now have. I’m glad he’s leaving, but I’m concerned that the changes he’s made are going to come back to hurt the town over the next few years.”
The town’s water and sewer services, which had lost $1.1 million since 2008, represented another financial deficit.
“It’s because for years, citizens were receiving services that cost the town more than what they were paying for water and sewer,” Williams said. “Enterprise funds should always pay for themselves, but that was not the case in Huachuca City.”
Water rates went up by 57 percent and sewer rates by 81 percent to make up for years of under charging. The rate jump caused a firestorm throughout the community, despite the town’s efforts to let residents know the rate hikes were coming.
“The increased rates were very unpopular, but Huachuca City was years behind what they should have been charging, and the changes have worked,” Williams said. “The town is now experiencing a surplus budget for 2019-2020. Across the board, we are no longer operating in the red, but are operating in the black, and all the enterprise funds have savings accounts.”
When asked about the increases in utility rates, Huachuca City resident Ron Zatochill admitted that they were a bit painful at first.
“It was a big jump all at once, but when you get down to the nitty gritty, the increase worked out for the best,” he said. “After I heard the town was nearly bankrupt, and that we were paying far less for our utilities than other communities, I’m glad he did what needed to be done to turn the town’s finances around.”
Enterprise funds should make at least a three percent profit every year to support future investments in the system, Williams said. To accomplish that, residents will see an automatic increase in water and sewer rates every January. The three percent increase means the two funds will continue to operate in the black until at least 2032, Williams added.
What now?
Ha Vu, finance clerk for Huachuca City, started working for the town in 2016. At the time, Vu saw red flags with how the town handled its finances, but was unsuccessful in getting staff to pay attention to her concerns. After Williams came on board, Vu said the town’s finances started improving quickly, and Huachuca City received a clean audit in 2018.
“Prior to that, auditors could not give us an opinion because our finances were so bad,” she said. “A ‘no opinion’ audit is the worst you can get. Last year, we got a clean audit because of all the changes that Matthew (Matthew) made, and we’re expecting another clean audit this year.”
“When I first started here, I was alarmed by how bad our finances were, but no one would listen to me. I told them they needed to cut back the spending, or we could go bankrupt. Matthew was the first person who listened to my concerns and he worked very hard to correct the problems.”
As someone who oversees the town’s finances, Vu compiles a daily report that she emails to Williams, the mayor and council, which shows bank account balances.
“For the first time, we have savings accounts in all our funds,” she said. “We have savings in our general fund, water, sewer, landfill, HURF, state infrastructure fund, police car savings fund, even a holiday fund,” she said. “These are all savings accounts that we started this year.”
In a perfect world, the town would have six months of its budget in savings at all times, said Williams, adding that the general fund should have $1 million in savings.
“We’re not there yet, but if the town stays on course, we’ll get there,” he said.
As he prepares to leave for his new position, Williams is recommending that Huachuca City consider going through Interim Public Management (IPM) to contract an interim town manager for four months. During that time, he recommends the town advertise for a permanent town manager, but said there are going to be two big challenges in finding a replacement for the position.
“One of the challenges is that Huachuca City does not participate in the Arizona State Retirement System (ASRS) and the other is, this is the lowest paying town manager position in the state,” Williams said. “I represent Huachuca City’s first town manager, so this has been a learning curve for everyone.”
But there are positives, he said.
“The positive side is that the town is in a much better position than it was two years ago. In spite of my new crop of grey hair, I’ve enjoyed my time here, and it’s been fun to see the town turn around.”
Williams says when the new town manager comes on board, Huachuca City should be in good financial shape.
“The track is set, the budget is set,” he said. “It’s simply a matter of staying on course.”