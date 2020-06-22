SIERRA VISTA — Structural steel beams for roof framing are being placed on the new multipurpose room under construction at Pueblo del Sol (PDS) Elementary School, bringing a large construction effort close to completion.
The 10,300 square foot building, with its four classrooms, restrooms and large storage area, represents Sierra Vista Unified School District’s last major project under the second round of a $28.7 million bond initiative approved by voters in 2016.
“After the structural steel beams are completed, then steel roof panels are installed, followed by rigid insulation and a built-up roof,” said Joe Kraps, who chairs the construction subcommittee for the district's bond oversight committee. “At that point, the building will be ‘dried-in’ which allows construction to continue inside the building.”
With a completion date of sometime around Thanksgiving, the multipurpose room is moving along well, Kraps said. Cost for the project is around $2.3 million.
Construction crews also are working on upgrades to an existing school cafeteria on the PDS campus. That project is expected to be completed next week, allowing returning staff to access the building in plenty of time for the start of the 2020-2021 school year this fall.
Kappcon Inc. out of Tucson was contracted for the multipurpose room construction, while Barker Steel Construction Inc. also a Tucson-based contractor, is doing the building’s structural steel work.