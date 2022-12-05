With this year’s Christmas Around the World theme, Sierra Vista Community Chorus brought in the sounds of the season Friday evening to a packed First Baptist Church.

Under the direction of Roger Bayes, the 60-member chorus delivered a delightful selection of Yuletide songs presented by the full chorus as well as some of the group’s smaller ensembles.

