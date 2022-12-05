With this year’s Christmas Around the World theme, Sierra Vista Community Chorus brought in the sounds of the season Friday evening to a packed First Baptist Church.
Under the direction of Roger Bayes, the 60-member chorus delivered a delightful selection of Yuletide songs presented by the full chorus as well as some of the group’s smaller ensembles.
“This concert was so much fun,” said Linda Gilbert, chorus member and spokeswoman for the group. “Our carol selections got great reviews and the crowd loved the history about the different songs we provided in our program.”
The production was a wonderful way to kick-off the Christmas season, Gilbert added.
“We’ve always said that our Christmas production is our holiday gift to the community.”
An estimated 500 people attended Friday’s program. While the concert is free, attendees are asked to bring a nonperishable food item for the food bank, or a new, unwrapped toy for the fire department's Christmas toy drive.
In addition to the chorus, the First Baptist Church Trumpet Trio and Handbell Choir performed for the crowd.
Friday’s concert marked the first Sierra Vista Chorus production that Loretta and Larry Grant attended.
“When we arrived, I was absolutely amazed by how packed the church was,” Loretta said. “The concert was so fun in so many ways. It was a joyful, beautifully sung production, thoroughly enjoyable. It really put me in the Christmas spirit.”
Larry Grant shared similar comments.
“I really appreciated the entire high quality, light-hearted production,” he said. “We really enjoyed the ‘Santa Baby’ wrapup. It was so well done and just a lot of fun. All of the performers seemed to be enjoying themselves throughout the production.”
As the concert’s grand finale, the entire chorus walked into the audience and sang a medley of familiar carols, inviting the audience to sing along as they performed “O Come All Ye Faithful", "Angels We Have Heard on High” and “Joy to the World.”
