Sierra Vista’s pottery studio is making strides in expanding its influence in the art community with new extended hours and new potential projects in the works. The facility, located at the Oscar Yrun Community Center, will be expanding its hours Wednesday and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The studio is purpose-designed to better serve those who use the center. With the new expanded hours, the studio plans to reach a broader community of people who not only have open-ended time but those who work and those who have families.
“We wanted to expand the space to be more of an artist-maker studio,” said Emily Duchon, the library, recreation and cultural services manager.
Duchon says the pandemic has given facility employees time to revamp the space and make it “instagrammable.” They’ve also been able to create a full-time position during the process.
The location of the pottery studio, formerly a city community center’s kitchen, offers views of the Huachuca Mountains. There are plans in place to have outdoor seating, a potential community garden and outdoor painting classes.
Mollie Shelton, who was recently hired as the studio coordinator, previously worked as the city’s aquatics coordinator at the Cove for eight years. She calls herself the “hobby collector” and describes the coordinator role as a creative opportunity to collect a new hobby, while learning about ceramics and giving back to the community.
“Mollie’s task is to expand the offerings to the different types of artists,” Duchon said.
Shelton says the studio space has a lot of potential and that she couldn’t pass up the opportunity to build something from the ground up.
“I’d love to see people coming during the open studio hours and doing more than pottery,” she said. “I’d love to see all kinds of art, and all kinds of things that people can create and learn more about it, and share that with people.”
A goal for the ceramic studio is to begin offering classes in a variety of visual art mediums such as drawing and painting while also hiring more instructors for those classes.
“Whatever kind of creative class they want to teach, we want to have in the space,” Shelton said. “We want all different kinds of creative people coming and plenty of people learning new skills.”
Former interim coordinator Rachel Gardner, who is assisting Shelton in the new position, says there is a creative community in Cochise County.
She said there is a call for community instructors and that the studio is building up after the pandemic.
“It’s kind of an open call to artists in the community,” Gardner said. “We really want community involvement in the space.”
Gardner said there are a lot more new individuals and families showing up at the studio and wants that foot traffic to continue.
“Bisbee is just dripping with artists so there’s no reason Sierra Vista can’t kind of head in that direction, she said. “Tucson does it with all of the murals and everything that ties them in together. We can definitely be a part of that too.”