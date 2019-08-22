SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista Police Department is working to dispel rumors of a threat of mass shootings at a couple of grocery stores in the city on Thursday, after a threat circulated on social media throughout the day.
Sgt. Jeremy Wolfe of SVPD told the Herald/Review late Thursday afternoon that there is an investigation into the rumors of a threat of a mass shooting — whether it was a true threat and where it came from.
He said SVPD officers went to Fry's grocery store at roughly 8:53 a.m. after a customer told two employees they were told by "credible" sources there was a threat to the store. However, Wolfe said the customer would not tell officers who told her about the threat. SVPD has yet to find the initial source of the threat of a shooting.
SVPD had patrols, both drive and walk-throughs, at Walmart, Fry's and other local stores on Thursday.
Wolfe encourages people to reach out to the police if they hear something, rather than post on social media, so police can investigate the situation. If anyone has factual information about this case they are encouraged to contact SVPD.