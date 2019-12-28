SIERRA VISTA — Every year over 10,000 people in the United States are killed as a result of DUI-related crashes.
“That’s a hard number to relate to, until your daughter is one of those 10,000,” SVPD Public Information Officer Cpl. Scott Borgstadt says.
His oldest daughter Abby was killed by a drunk driver on Oct. 12, 2012.
Borgstadt shared his story in a video public service announcement posted today on the Sierra Vista Police, Fire, & EMS Facebook page in advance of New Year’s Eve. The period between Christmas and New Year’s Day is a peak time for impaired driving.
“The real cost of a DUI isn’t the money that you spend in fines or attorney fees. It’s not the loss of a job or the fact that you have a criminal record,” Borgstadt says, in the video. “For my family, the real cost of a DUI was the death of Abby. What cost are you willing to pay?”
As we look forward to ringing in the New Year, the Sierra Vista Police Department urges everyone to consider the consequences of driving while impaired and to plan for a ride home with a sober driver.
Think before you drink. Plan a safe ride home.
The video PSA is also posted on the City’s Youtube and Vimeo channels.
In addition, it can be viewed at www.SierraVistaAZ.gov/video-library.