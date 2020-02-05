SIERRA VISTA — Tuesday’s Sierra Vista Unified School District governing board meeting addressed a number of routine “house-keeping” talking points, including updates and approving different agenda items.
Under districtwide information items, SVUSD Superintendent Kelly Glass talked about events she has attended throughout the district.
“There are a lot of really great activities going on in the school buildings during the day and after school, as well as in the Klein Center (for the Performing Arts),” Glass said. “We have the Cowboy Poets this weekend, so that’s exciting. We had five buses delivered today. I was fortunate to attend the JROTC military ball on Saturday... It was so much fun to see the kids all dressed up in their military uniforms and it was just a great formal affair for them.”
Glass also said the superintendent position has been posted on the Arizona School Boards Association (ASBA), SVUSD and other websites. A community survey (regarding the superintendent’s position) also has been posted on the district website.
The board approved a second reading of policy considerations that deal with professional staff hiring and evaluation of professional staff members. The policy review considerations are based on Arizona School Boards Association recommendations.
A new Electronics Technician Position job description was approved, as the district is looking for an electronics technician, which is a new position. This is a 12-month, full-time job with the person responsible for service, repair, installation and maintenance of all electronics devices and fire alarm systems district-wide. Funding for the position comes through the district’s maintenance and operations budget.
With the additional technology in the schools across the district, along with web-based services, Glass said there is a need for someone with expertise in electronics. In addition, the new fire alarm system at Buena High School is nearly completed, so it’s important the position be filled as soon as possible, Glass noted. Pay for the position falls within the district budget, already previously approved by the board, Glass said.
A new part-time webmaster job description also was approved. In order for the district to hire a qualified individual for the 12-month, part-time position, the job description is required. Maintaining and updating web content serve as the job description’s core, with the position funded out of the district’s maintenance and operations budget.
The school district will be receiving 10 new maintenance cargo vans through an IFB (invitation for bid) award going to Larry H. Miller, Dodge Ram out of Tucson. The award contract is $300,000 out of capital funding, which the board approved.
District finance director Christine Stone said the vendor (Larry H. Miller) was the lowest and most responsive bidder, meeting all the specifications and qualifications for the bid as set forth in the IFB. The $300,000 was approved by the board at its Dec. 3 governing board meeting.
The Southwest Association of Buffalo Soldiers were granted a fee waiver for an awards ceremony they hold in May, where they honor students for significant academic improvements.
The next SVUSD governing board meeting is 6 p.m. Feb. 18 in the district administration building, 3555 Fry Boulevard in Sierra Vista.