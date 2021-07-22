SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista Unified School District Governing Board approved the City of Sierra Vista’s purchase of 15 acres of land from the district for the new “Roadrunner Park.”
The board voted unanimously on Tuesday evening to approve the purchase of the land located at corner of St. Andrews Drive and Canyon de Flores, paralleling the preexisting Garden Canyon Linear Park to the City of Sierra Vista.
Assistant City Manager Victoria Yarbrough said the value of the 15 acres of land is $366,000.
In Yarbrough’s presentation on Roadrunner park on the June 15 board meeting, the park’s design will be similar to one of the city’s two regional parks, Tompkins Park and Len Roberts Park.
“Our parks are grouped by size (neighborhood, regional, and community) and share similar features,” said Yarbrough in an email. “The size of Roadrunner Park will make it similar to the other two regional parks – Tompkins and Len Roberts. Both Tompkins and Len Roberts have similar features – walking paths, playgrounds, ramadas, basketball courts, etc.”
Yarbrough said that the estimated budget for Roadrunner Park, including land purchase and construction, is $1.2 million. Yarbrough said the funding for the park is still to be determined.
“The estimated timeline is about five to seven years including public process, design, and construction, but we of course hope to construct sooner,” said Yarbrough.
Within her presentation to the governing board last month, Yarbrough provided some background information on the park’s development.
“Decades ago, Castle & Cooke donated the site marked as Sierra Vista Unified School District site to the district as Canyon De Flores, the housing development, was being built,” said Yarbrough in her June 15 presentation to the governing board.
“The city purchased 13.83 acres marked Roadrunner Park to develop into another park. The original plan as I understand it, was for a joint community park to develop between the city and the school district site. So, that hasn’t happened. The city also hasn’t been able to develop our park site, but that plan is included in the new park’s master plan.”
SVUSD’s Chief Financial Officer Kenneth McGovern also gave a monthly budget update at Tuesday’s meeting.
“Some exciting numbers,” said McGovern during his presentation. “We’ve recovered quite a bit in ESSER III (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III), which is mainly where we are going to be funding our Summer Academies from, because there is a requirement that we have to take 20% and spend it towards the at-risk population.”
McGovern also gave an update on student club funding for all eight district sites.
“All balances right now, we have $319,000,” said McGovern.
Dr. Holmes gave an update on the district’s Summer Academy, which ran from June 7-16 as a dual remediation and activity program for students inside and outside the district.
“I’m pleased to report that we serviced close to 1,000 students in the six weeks of the program,” Holmes said.
“We hope to see some results about that in terms of positive impact for the next couple of years. Because our goal is to have summer school for the next two years to make up for some time that students may have lost during the pandemic. We will start planning for the ‘21-’22 school year in October.”