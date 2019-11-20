SIERRA VISTA — One board member short of a quorum, the Sierra Vista Unified School District governing board meeting started 30 minutes late Tuesday as the room waited for Connie Johnson’s arrival.
Board President Barbara Williams and member Joy Mims were missing, as was SVUSD Superintendent Kelly Glass, who was attending a meeting in Phoenix.
Despite a light agenda, the boardroom was full of parents and teachers.
“Even though there’s nothing much on the agenda, we’re here to show our support for the school board, students and staff,” said Lori Silk, a former SVUSD board member. “With the superintendent’s recent resignation announcement, there’s a lot going on in the district right now.”
Brooke Marturello, who introduced herself as a parent that associates with several other parents throughout the school district, requested that the board consider community involvement when hiring a new superintendent.
“In talking to parents from all over the district, I am concerned about the hiring process for a new superintendent. I’d like to avoid some of the things we had been facing over the last two years.”
Maturello said she would like to have the public made aware how the hiring is being done, knowing where advertising for a new superintendent is happening, and would like to see the community involved in the hiring process.
“I would like to see how we can help, we are here, we are very interested, and we will be watching,” she said.
Johnson responded by stating there is adequate time to go through a hiring process with community involvement.
“As you know, our superintendent’s resignation is effective at the end of this school year, so it gives us plenty of time to go through a clear process that will involve the community,” Johnson said.
Another parent, Colleen Scarborough, said during call to the public that her son came home on Nov. 7 with injuries he got at school while standing in line waiting to board the bus. He sustained a sprained wrist, skinned elbow and other injuries that were treated by the school nurse, she said. Despite phone calls made to the school district office and school, Scarborough said her calls were not returned until Nov. 14. Scarborough added that she is filing formal complaints about the incident.
“Any time a child is injured on school property, I want the school to respond the same day, not seven days later,” she said.
Under the agenda’s discussion items, board member Yulonda Boutte asked about the district’s policy for securing audio copies of past board meetings. Boutte said she had requested an audio of a previous board meeting because she questioned a comment in the meeting minutes and wanted to check the comment for potential discrepancies before approving the minutes.
“I was asking for this information so that I could approve the minutes,” she said. “I was advised that I would need to fill out a request form as a public citizen to get a copy of it.”
Boutte said, as a board member, she would appreciate copies of the audio when she is given the written minutes.
For future agenda items, the board plans to get together soon to start the selection a new superintendent.
“There is a process we go through when selecting a new superintendent,” Johnson said. “It is a long process. Once we find out how many people we are going to interview after we do a search, then we bring them in and they get a chance to meet the community.”
Johnson said the last time a superintendent was hired, it was done in a rush. Since Glass submitted her resignation more than six months in advance, Johnson said it gives the school district ample time to go through a more detailed hiring process.