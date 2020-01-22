SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista Unified School District governing board is moving forward with their search for a new superintendent.
On Tuesday the board approved a special meeting to meet with a consultant from the Arizona School Board Association (ASBA). Board president Barbra Williams said the purpose of the meeting is to discuss the “parameters” of the search for Kelly Glass’ replacement, which included how far the search is conducted and for how long.
Glass submitted her resignation in late November and will complete her current contract that ends on June 30, 2020. The board selected ASBA at the Jan. 8 meeting to conduct the search because the district is a member of the association and because they had the cheapest price tag of the two bids. ASBA’s bid is set at $10,000.
The meeting will be held on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.
Williams announced at the meeting the board received the ASBA Boardsmanship award at this year’s conference. Connie Johnson, Yulonda Boutte and Williams were at this year’s ASBA conference to accept the plaque. Williams said the award recognizes that everyone on the board has completed more than the required training.
“I’m really proud of this board,” she said. “It’s a new board but we’re very committed.”
Bob Strange provided an update to the board about the “Boys and Girls Project” which intends to put a satellite Boys & Girls Club in Carmichael Elementary. He said they have received a $75,000 grant from the Legacy Foundation that will cover 40 percent of the operating cost for the next two years. Despite receiving grants, Strange said they will have to work on other fundraising efforts locally to help with the remaining costs.
“Carmichael has the lowest representation at the club,” Strange said. “We have to up our fundraising game ... and we ask for your support...” he told the board.