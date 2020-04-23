SIERRA VISTA — The coronavirus pandemic may have caused school closures across the country, but bond dollar projects are still moving forward for Sierra Vista Unified School District (SVUSD).
Construction crews are working on a 10,333 square-foot multipurpose building and gymnasium at Pueblo Del Sol Elementary School. The 2.6 million dollar building represents the district’s last major construction project to be completed using funds from a $28 million voter-approved bond initiative passed by taxpayers in the November 2016 election.
“The building includes a multipurpose room and gymnasium, four classrooms, two student restrooms, one faculty restroom, and a storage room,” said Joe Kraps, who chairs the bond oversight construction sub-committee.
“Today (Thursday), construction crews poured 80 cubic yards of concrete and they’re going to pour 75 yards on Friday. The masons will start building exterior walls on Monday and that phase of the project is expected to take about five weeks,” Kraps said.
The majority of the underground utilities to include electric, gas, sewer and water have been completed.
Everything is ahead of schedule and moving along well, said Kraps, who added, “We’ve had ideal weather conditions since starting the project and the statewide school closures have not had an impact on our progress.”
Kraps said there’s actually “a small silver lining in having students out of school,” as workers are able to focus on the building’s interior, which would be more difficult to do during normal school days with children on campus.
“The job superintendent expects to have the walls up, the steel roof framing in place, and the roof dried-in so the building is water-tight by the start of monsoons,” Kraps said.
Kappcon Construction Company out of Tucson was contracted by the school district for the project.
“I’m extremely pleased to see the progress and quality of workmanship this company is providing,” Kraps said.
“Along with this multipurpose building, we still have a lot of projects going on throughout the district, but none as big as this one.
“Because of the bond, the district has been able to invest in information technology, transportation upgrades such as new school buses and service trucks and a whole list of construction projects. As we look at all that has been done through the past three years, the majority of items included in the original bond initiative have been accomplished.”