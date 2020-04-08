SIERRA VISTA — Upgrades to the Rothery Education Service Center are set to begin in the coming months with a $1.9 million price tag.
Sierra Vista Unified School District spokesman Jacob Martinez said in an emailed statement the project to "re-roof" the building was approved by the governing board roughly a year ago and will be carried out this year pending regular business practices resuming. The Rothery building houses the Welcome Center and offices for district employees.
"The roof on the Rothery building like many in our district has not been replaced in many years," Martinez's statement read. "Because more offices have moved into the building the re-roof is necessary to maintain the health and safety standards."
Martinez said the old roofing layers will be removed, including the abatement of mastic materials, and new roofing material will be laid down. The project will be funded through the Arizona Department of Education's School Facilities Board, which the board approved almost a year ago, he said.
Progressive Roofing Services of Tucson was awarded the contract after a "full bid process" was completed last year.
"The purchase order was issued in late February to the vendor with work to be completed in late summer, pending the resumption of normal duties for the majority of industries," Martinez said in his email.
The Herald/Review has a call and message with Progressive Roofing to see if there is anticipated delay in the start of the project with COVID-19.