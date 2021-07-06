What do the Swedish word “Kanelbulle”, the Danish word “Kanelsnegl”, the Norwegian word “Skillingsboller”, and the Finnish word “Korvapuusti” all have in common? They all mean “Cinnamon Roll” here in the good old USA. But more about that in a minute. I want to talk about another mouthwatering native American delicacy, Pecan Pie.
The main ingredient in this sweet baked concoction comes from the only tree nut native to North America, pecans. Although they originate here in America, they reign supreme as one of the most sought-after varieties of nuts throughout the world. Most of the pecan growing takes place in 14 states of central and eastern North America, as well as river valleys in Mexico. You’ll be happy to know that Arizona is one of those states. However, Georgia is the main commercial grower of pecans in the United States.
Archaeological evidence found in Texas indicates that Native Americans used pecans more than 8,000 years ago. The name is said to originate from the Algonquin word ”Pakani”, meaning “all nuts requiring a stone to crack.”
It is believed that the pecan was pounded into a paste in the ancient past. It was dried and used as flour. It was also used as a flavoring in dishes like soups, stews, squash, and beans.
Native Americans used them to make a fermented milk drink known as “Powcohicora.”
Its history as a tree was first recorded around the 1500’s by a Spanish explorer. It is noted that among the pecan trees earliest champions was Thomas Jefferson who planted an extensive orchard and then later gave seedlings to George Washington. From the late 1700’s and early 1800’s the pecan evolved into a lucrative commerce crop. Planting of trees spread to Louisiana and up the eastern seaboard. The Cajuns in Louisiana quickly incorporated pecans into their “creole” style of food, and they’re still a staple today.
The first mention of any recipes resembling “pecan pie” were milk-custard-based pecan pies found as early as 1824 in Mary Randolph’s “The Virginia Housewife.”
The first pecan custard pie recipe, as we know it, was published in Harper’s Bazaar in 1886. It took another 50 years or so, around 1940, for the likes of “Fannie Farmer” and “The Joy of Cooking” to include this dessert in their cookbooks. But of course, it takes advertising to bring anything to popularity. The makers of Karo syrup significantly contributed to popularizing the dish and most of the variant recipes (caramel, cinnamon, Irish creme, peanut butter, etc.). It is said that the wife of a corporate sales executive discovered a new use for the corn syrup in 1930. Before Karo syrup came along older recipes used a darker sugar-based syrup or molasses.
So, get ready to celebrate since National Pecan Pie Day is on July 12th.
Scones anyone? Scones are another baked delight that can have pecans in them.
It is believed that scones come from Scottish quick bread. Originally, these were a griddle baked delight made from oats. Modern day versions are pretty much made with wheat flour and are baked in an oven. The origin of the name, however, is a little murkier. Some people believe the name comes from the Scottish name for the “Stone of Destiny” where Scottish kings were crowned. Another version suggests that the name is derived from the Dutch word “schoonbrood” (“schoon” meaning clean and “brood” meaning bread), or the German word “schonbrot” meaning ‘fine or beautiful bread’. Either way scones originated in Scotland around the early 1500’s.
In 1840 scones and tea started the favorite British tradition of “afternoon tea”. Anna, the seventh Duchess of Bedford (1788–1861) would get a “sinking feeling” around mid-afternoon and ordered her servants to bring sweet bread (scones) and tea. After all, eight hours following lunch more than one woman should be expected to wait for her dinner. Thus began the daily tradition of “tea time”, scones and tea at about 4 p.m.
With the introduction of baking powder, scones became the well leavened oven-baked product as they are recognized today, as opposed to their older griddle-cooked scone cousins.
Another treat that can have pecans in them are “bars” such as a lemon bar or nut bar. Even though lemon squares (shortbread and lemon curd) were popular during the Renaissance, the idea of making them into a bar did not come about until the 1900s. There were bar cookies and squares back in the 1930s, but Mrs. Eleanore Mickelson submitted a recipe for a lemon bar in the August 27, 1962 edition of the Chicago Daily Tribune. The recipe appeared in the “Today’s $5 Favorite Recipe”. Unfortunately, the recipe bears little resemblance to the lemon bars of today. Lemon bar popularity soared when the R&D team at Betty Crocker published a lemon bar recipe similar to Mrs. Mickelson’s.
Well, we have come full circle now as another great pastry that sometimes uses pecans is the “Kanelbulle” or cinnamon roll as we know it. Of course, what would cinnamon rolls be without the main ingredients of bread, cinnamon, sugar, and butter?
As we now know, bread dates back to the ancient Egyptians of around 1000 BC. A look at the other ingredients shows that cinnamon spice, from Sri Lanka, was first introduced to Europe by the Roman spice traders around 2000 BC. Butter has also been around since about 2000 BC, but was handmade until 1860 when machinery was invented to handle the churning of butter. Sugarcane originates from what is now called New Guinea and was first refined in the US when a refinery was built in New York in 1689.
The Egyptians probably invented the first cinnamon roll but they used honey as the sweetener, and were known to use nuts as a topping of sorts, but at the time there was no cinnamon involved in the process and the bread was a far cry from the coiled-for-sugar-efficiency roll of today.
Sweden was the first country to bake a modern cinnamon roll. Swedish cinnamon rolls are usually made with cardamom which gives them a distinctive flavor and then sprinkled with pearl sugar. The Swedes are also known for making rather large rolls instead of the smaller ones we get here in the US. For instance, in the Haga district of Gothenburg, Sweden you can find the “Queen of the kitchen’’ cinnamon roll. These rolls measure 12 inches or more in diameter and are not considered to be communal in nature. People order them as individual servings. Cinnamon rolls are deemed so popular in Sweden that October 4th is designated National Cinnamon Roll Day.
A German and English cookbook published in Milwaukee in 1910 contained the first recorded recipe for a cinnamon roll; however, the name cinnamon roll did not appear until 1922 when a Good Housekeeping cookbook refers to them in language that makes it sound like they had been around for a while already.
So why have I inundated you with seemingly unrelated pecan recipes? Well, the truth is most of these baked items can be found at the McDonald Farm booth right here at the Market.
McDonald Farm has been with us at the Market for about 14 or 15 years now. It all started when an order for 300 pounds of pecans were not picked up. What do you do with 300 pounds of pecans? Well, Dona and her sister Mary decided to start baking and selling the products at the Market here. As an over-the road trucker, Donna and her sister split time at the market until about 11 years ago when Donna took over the reins and became a full-time vendor. McDonald Farm hails from McNeal with a 20-acre pecan orchard and lots of laying hens.
Baking has been a long-time adventure for Dona. In fact, she started baking her hand pies about 35 years ago, when her three sons were little, and selling them in markets up in Wyoming.
Today Donna’s product line includes shelled pecans, and a variety of homemade baked goods such as lemon and triple nut bars or seven-layer bars, scones, yeast based cinnamon rolls in either plain, or with pecan and raisin, hand pies either apple, peach or cherry, zucchini bread, muffins, and pumpkin bread. She also has eggs from her 20 laying hens and occasionally she has duck eggs. In addition, she has an assortment of different dried beans. Stop by, say hi and pick up a delicious “Kanelbulle” or another baked item. They are all great!
As always, many of the market vendors accept WIC Farmers Markets & Senior Farmers Markets Vouchers in exchange for fresh fruits and vegetables. SNAP vouchers can be also used at some of the vendor booths. You can use your EBT card at the info booth for SNAP vouchers and Double UP tokens (unlimited amount right now).
We are looking forward to seeing you all at this coming week’s Market. For more information on all our vendors and the products they will be bringing, please see this week’s Farmers’ Market newsletter at www.sierravistafarmersmarkets.com. Also, check out our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/sierravistafarmersmarket/.
Submitted by “Uncle” Ralph Wildermuth