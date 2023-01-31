People who have been enjoying the Sierra Vista Symphony Orchestra and the talents of conductor Toru Tagawa will have a rare opportunity to see the maestro performing on violin in a smaller, more intimate setting with the Takuma Trio Feb 4th at Kino Hall.
Tagawa has had an interesting musical journey that eventually led him to Sierra Vista. It started in his hometown of Hiroshima, Japan where he started playing violin at age six. Several members of his family are musicians and his father was a jazz pianist. His Dad played professionally in Japan, but was also working as an engineer. He was determined, however, to develop a career as a jazz musician and he moved the family to Boston to study at the Berklee school of music when Taru was 17-years-old.
Tagawa was also interested in pursuing a career as a musician, and in college decided to study the discipline, eventually earning advanced degrees from Florida State University and the University of Arizona.
He met his wife, an Arizonan, and also a violinist, while studying in Florida and after living in Japan and Texas they settled in Tucson where he established himself as conductor and musical director of the Tucson Repertory Orchestra, and as teacher at Canyon Del Oro High School. In 2016 he became conductor for the Sierra vista Symphony orchestra.
Tagawa said he likes how things turned out because everything he does involves music.
“I feel very lucky — I can teach, I can conduct and I can play,” he said. “The good thing about being a teacher is you get time off. You can do what you love to do and for me conducting an orchestra is what I love.”
He said he loves both playing and conducting and is looking forward to being able to play the upcoming concert, which will be in a chamber music setting. The chamber music will also be a change of pace because it’s a trio instead of a full orchestra.
The other performers will be Robert Marshall on Cello, and Kyungsun Choi on Piano. They’ll perform several pieces of music including Tchaikovsky’s Piano Trio in A Minor, which Tagawa said is beautiful, but taxing to play.
“It’s like a marathon for us. You really have to prepare for it mentally and physically to play it,” he said.
The contrast between the sound of a full orchestra and that of chamber music is significant, and Tagawa has appreciation for both.
“The great thing about chamber music is that we create our own music through collaboration. In orchestra the conductor usually makes decisions about the music. The thing about the orchestra is you get a huge sound out of it, but the great thing about chamber music is you can zoom in to different instruments. It’s like a painting and you have three colors, but in an orchestra you can use any colors you want and make what you want out of it — either way it’s pretty amazing,” he said.
“This is an opportunity for me to play for people who know me as a conductor, and I love the sound of the violin. It’s like your voice — the violin is my voice,” Tagawa said.
