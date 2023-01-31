Symphony celebrates its Silver Jubilee (copy)

People who have been enjoying the Sierra Vista Symphony Orchestra and the talents of conductor Toru Tagawa will have a rare opportunity to see the maestro performing on violin in a smaller, more intimate setting with the Takuma Trio Feb 4th at Kino Hall.

Tagawa has had an interesting musical journey that eventually led him to Sierra Vista. It started in his hometown of Hiroshima, Japan where he started playing violin at age six. Several members of his family are musicians and his father was a jazz pianist. His Dad played professionally in Japan, but was also working as an engineer. He was determined, however, to develop a career as a jazz musician and he moved the family to Boston to study at the Berklee school of music when Taru was 17-years-old.

