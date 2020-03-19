Sierra Vista, AZ. 03/19/20. The Southeastern Arizona DUI Task Force made six DUI arrests during a saturation detail conducted in the Sierra Vista area on Tuesday, March 17, due to St. Patrick’s Day.
The detail was performed by the Sierra Vista Police Department, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, Bisbee Police Department, and Huachuca City Police Department. The detail resulted in the following: 99 traffic stops or contacts, 61 warnings or repair orders, two civil speed citations, one seat belt citation, two child restraint citations, eight miscellaneous civil citations, three designated drivers contacted, three miscellaneous misdemeanor arrests, one aggravated assault arrest, and six misdemeanor DUI arrests.
The average blood alcohol content on two of the six DUI arrests was 0.143. The additional alcohol-related arrest, along with three DUI drugs arrests, required blood draws.
One of the DUI arrests resulted in the driver also being charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer and resisting arrest.
Submitted by Sierra Vista Police Department