The Southeastern Arizona DUI Task Force made three DUI arrests during a saturation detail conducted in Willcox on Saturday, Oct. 5, due to the 69th Annual Rex Allen Days weekend.
The detail was performed by the Sierra Vista Police Department, Tombstone Marshal’s Office, Willcox Police Department, and Arizona Department of Public Safety. The detail resulted in the following: 74 stops or contacts, 16 warnings or repair orders, two seat belt citations, one designated driver, 13 civil speed citations, six miscellaneous civil citations, one miscellaneous criminal arrest, and three misdemeanor DUI arrests.
The average blood alcohol content on two of the three DUI arrests was 0.117. The remaining DUI arrest was drug-related and required a blood draw.
Submitted by Sierra Vista Police Department