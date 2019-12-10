Due to the roof damage that BRP’s Royale Theater received from the last few storms, we will be cancelling all of our December events. The combination of wind, hail and rain caused multiple leaks, which has led to substantial internal water damage. Portions of the theater ceiling have come loose, and as a result the space is unsafe for occupancy.
We are currently working with our insurance company so that we can get the appropriate monetary reimbursement to not only fix our roof but also repair the damage that has occurred inside. We appreciate the community’s patience while we navigate through the process of making an insurance claim. We will still have our members’ meeting December 21st in the Blue Moon Café, which is not compromised at this time.
The members’ meeting with potluck refreshments will be at 6 p.m., and the public is welcome to join after 7 for music and festivities. Our goal is to be back up and running with movies and concerts after the New Year. Please check the BRP website for updates on the repairs.
— Submitted by BRP Board of Directors