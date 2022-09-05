If you enjoy mountain biking in a beautiful setting, be sure to check out this upcoming event.
The Amerind is hosting its annual Texas Canyon Mountain Bike Race on Sept. 17 at the Amerind Museum, 2100 W. Amerind Road, Dragoon.
Sponsored by Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative and the Mahoney Group, participants will experience the spectacular rock formations that define Texas Canyon’s awe-inspiring landscape in areas that are normally closed to the public.
Proceeds raised through the event are used to help Amerind further its mission of fostering and promoting knowledge and understanding of the native people of the Americas through research, education, conservation and community engagement.
The two-lap, or 15.8-mile course starts at 6:30 a.m. The one lap, or 7.9 mile division starts at 6:40, followed by the e-bikes at 6:45 after all competitive riders have cleared the starting line. E-bikes are allowed in the non-competitive class only.
The race is held entirely within Texas Canyon on the Amerind Foundation property. Helmets are required, dogs and headsets are not permitted.
There will be no aid stations on the course, so cyclists must bring their own water.
Onsite registration and packet pickup will begin on race day at 5:30 a.m. Registration ends at 6 a.m. the day of the race. Participants are asked to arrive at least 30 minutes before their start time to pick up their packet, park and attach their number plate.
Awards will be given to the first- through third-place male and female participants in each age group, as well as to the overall male and female winners in both the 7.9-mile and 15.8-mile events. Awards will not be presented to the non-competitive e-bike division.
To register, visit https://bit.ly/TCMBR22.
