SIERRA VISTA — Thirsty for a taste of Germany? Eager to eat delicious foods that you probably aren’t pronouncing correctly? If yes, or even if you’re just looking for a fun, family-friendly event over the weekend, then the City of Sierra Vista’s Oktoberfest has what you need.
The festival at Veterans Memorial Park, 3105 E. Fry Blvd., has grown over its 24 years to be the city’s largest fall festival. And whether you’re looking to sip on an Oktoberfest beer or munch on authentic German spätzle, or sauerbraten, you’ll find what you need at Oktoberfest.
City of Sierra Vista spokesman Adam Curtis said event organizers expect between 5,000 and 8,000 people to turn out over the course of the weekend, with musical acts providing live entertainment from 5-11 p.m. on Friday night and noon-11 p.m. Saturday. On Sunday, Sun Valley Rides will host a carnival at the park that will offer fun activities for the whole family, Curtis added.
Aside from the beer — Sam Adams Oktoberfest, Kilt Lifter, Stronghold Session Ale from Dragoon Brewing Co., Phoenix Ale Brewery’s Biltmore Blonde, and Bud Light will all be served in the beer garden — and the food, provided by a variety of vendors, including the Sister Cities Association — their funds raised support a high school exchange program in Germany and Mexico — there are several other activities available. Arts and crafts from about 30 area vendors will be on display at the “Kunst Und Handwerk Strasse,” or “Arts and Handwork Street” if English is your native tongue.
Then there are the aforementioned musical acts to take in, highlighted on Friday and Saturday night by The Hamptons, who Curtis describes as a “high-energy band from Phoenix that’s been a local Oktoberfest favorite.”
There is no cost for admission, though a wristband is required for attendees age 21 and up who would like to partake of the Oktoberfest brews. Curtis said proceeds from the event help support future events and programming put on by the city’s Leisure and Library Services department.
Laura Killberg, the City of Sierra Vista’s event coordinator, says Oktoberfest is a great opportunity to get together with friends and kick off the fall festivities. And for many on Fort Huachuca, the event is a good way to get a taste of home, or at least a place they’ve previously been stationed, Killberg noted.
“There’s no better way to welcome the coming fall season in Sierra Vista than by enjoying Oktoberfest,” she said. “We’re thrilled to celebrate an extraordinary weekend packed with entertainment, delicious food, family-friendly fun, and a little taste of Germany. Thanks to Fort Huachuca, many local residents have ties to Germany, so it’s no surprise Oktoberfest is one of our community’s favorite annual events.”