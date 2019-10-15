SIERRA VISTA — The Cochise Bicycle Advocates and the National Alliance of Mental Illness Southeastern Arizona (NAMI SEAZ) led a very successful 4th Annual Sky Island Tour on Oct. 5.
Opened by Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller, the ride drew 216 riders. One-hundred riders traveled from across Arizona and New Mexico to experience arguably one of the most enchanting rides in the Southwestern United States.
The host for this year’s event, the Windemere Hotel and Conference Center, rented out 26 rooms to visiting riders; other hotels and restaurants in Sierra Vista also enjoyed the influx of the out-of-towners.
Many visitors said they were planning to visit “Art in the Park” after the ride.
Stu Carter, Sky Island Tour Founder and Chairman of the Sky Island Tour Planning Committee was pleased to report tons of positive comments like “Wow, what a fun ride”, “Well planned, great rest stops”, “Friendly & enthusiastic people”. “We’ll be back, and we’ll bring our friends too.”
NAMI SEAZ enjoyed $17,873 profit from this year’s event, and will use all of the funds to support free mental health programs for local residents.
The Sky Island Tour has raised $55,000 for NAMI SEAZ since its inception in 2016.
Also, VeloVets of Sierra Vista sponsored a highly successful bicycle clothing sale / fundraiser at the Sky Island Tour, and cleared $1,500 for its disabled veterans Public Charity.
Next year’s 5th Annual Sky Island Tour will again offer five routes (from 5 miles to 62 miles) on Saturday, 3 October 2020, from the Windemere Hotel and Conference Center.
Spread the word! Join in on the fun!
Submitted by Sky Island Tour founder Stu Carter