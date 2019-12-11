Roy and Lou Letcher were married Dec. 11, 1949, and celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Wednesday. Orrin Elroy Letcher was born at his parents farmhouse near Parkston SD Sept. 14h, 1932 and Lou Lorraine Watkins was born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on July 11, 1929. Both were very musical, with Roy playing the trombone and Lou playing the piano, and she was also a very fine singer and sang lead roles in stage plays.
Lou majored in nursing at Augustana College in Sioux Falls and finished her schooling with honors in Phoenix. She was a registered nurse. Lou's father ran a very large grocery store in Sioux Falls and Roy was hired on. Lou and Roy were assigned to scoop ice cream together for patrons, and that is where the sparks began to fly.
They married and then moved to Phoenix in 1956 and Roy eventually became owner of Navajo Pool Co. They raised their 5 children, Raymond, Richard, Randy, Lou Ann (Layla) & Robert while in Phoenix.
The couple retired to Sierra Vista in 1996. Today, Roy keeps busy by sharing Bible truths with his neighbors in his door to door ministry as a Jehovah's Witness. Throughout the years they have been the very definition of loyalty. As there have been good times and bad times, they have always shown what true unity means through their love for each other. This has especially provided the greatest example for their children.