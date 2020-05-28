May 21st, 2020, marked the anniversary of Buena High School’s graduation. This year the graduation activities were conducted on Thursday and Friday May 14 & 15 with a drive-by graduation ceremony.
This year Buena had 474 graduates to include 5 foreign exchange students who are no longer in the country. Of the 469 local grads, 436 students came through the drive-thru event. Project Graduation was able to give each student an envelope containing gift certificates for free food at local restaurants.
We would like to thank those who volunteered their financial support to Project Graduation 2020. Their donations of gift certificates and money made it possible for Project Graduation 2020 to give each student a thank you envelope. Over $16,000 in gift certificates were given out to the 469 graduates.
We would like to thank the following Individuals, Agencies and Businesses that helped make this possible. Vinny’s Pizza, McDonald’s, Culvers, Pizza Hut, La Casita, Wanderlust Kaffee, JO2GO, Peter Piper Pizza, Mod Pizza, Texas Roadhouse, Berg’s Heating & Air Conditioning, Mike & Karen Ellingson, Dr Tap Duong, Joe & Gail Farmer, Tom & Sharon Borer, Jessica Gatmen, Abraham & Jesusa Gatmen, Christopher & Susan Hilliard, Hank Huisking, O.E. & M.J. L’Heureux, Petits Auto Care, Pioneer Title Agency, Tom Ransford, Deb & Ron Scott, John & Gail Staples and in memory of Randy Kidder.
These community members obviously care about Buena High School students.
THANK YOU ALL FOR GETTING INVOLVED!
— Submitted by Jessica Gatmen and Joe FarmerSierra Vista Sunrise Rotary Club, Project Graduation 2020