Nathan J. Williams lived in Sierra Vista for several years and while here began work on his first book “The Art of Healing.” It's a book of poems that addresses his feelings about a difficult relationship, death in the family and other topics that can be hard to deal with.
Williams currently lives in Frisco, Colorado, and he spoke about the book with the Herald/Review in a telephone interview.
Herald/Review: Do you have a favorite place you like to create your poems?
Nathan Williams: What’s really funny is they're all very impromptu. When I was trying to get things off of my chest I kind of wrote just wherever I was. I don’t really edit a whole lot — what it comes out as it comes out as and it’s usually in the place where I was feeling that emotion. Half of them were at work at the Sierra Vista Coop.
H/R: Did you always know you were going to have a full publishable book of poems?
NW: A lot of it was writing out things I was dealing with. But as it progressed and I saw it was becoming something bigger I thought I needed to find a number of poems I was comfortable with for me to say everything I wanted to say, and I realized I should stop at 100 poems. But the process was that I would sometimes write three in one day, then nothing for two months — sometimes you just don’t feel anything for a while.
H/R: The book covers several topics but what is at its core?
NW: I wrote about a number of different things like growth and self acceptance and things that happened as I was healing and learning. I did it as a cathartic tool to heal and feel better about everything. But then I feel like from the very beginning this isn’t just about me — everybody goes through this stuff.
H/R: Was the book written for a particular audience?
NW: I know everybody goes through loss, heartbreak and grief, and all of these are human emotions so many other people can benefit from reading this.
H/R: What is the art of healing?
NW: Some people need physical healing, some need spiritual healing, some need mental healing — everybody needs something different for what they’re going through in their life at the time and mine was an emotional healing from going through my breakup. Writing the book helped a lot. It was just an avenue to help me deal with and process my emotions.
H/R: Do you have plans for book readings?
NW: I did one in Tucson when I was still working on the book and it felt great. It felt great to see how different people’s brains articulate the experiences that they have.
H/R: Any plans on writing another book?
NW: I plan to write again, but I’m leaning more toward fiction — more of a novel. Technically, I’ve got ideas for three things I want to get going.