FORT HUACHUCA — The Fort Huachuca Community Thrift Shop has $1,000 scholarships to be awarded to graduating seniors.
“Each year, the thrift shop awards 10 scholarships to qualified graduates from high schools throughout the area,” said Joyce Tomlinson, one of the store’s volunteers. “To qualify for one of our scholarships, the graduates must live in Cochise County, they must be graduating from one of the county’s high schools and be enrolled in a community college, university or trade school in the fall of 2020.”
There is an application deadline of March 17, 2020.
To pick up an application, stop by the thrift shop, which is just inside the Buffalo Soldier Gate leading into Fort Huachuca. Those with questions can contact Anna Dion at 520-378-0471, or by email at lilgirl39@gmail.com.
“We’ve given out more than 50 applications,” said Dion, who sits on the scholarship committee. “Anyone with questions about our scholarship program can either call me or send an email.”