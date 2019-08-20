A group of Herald/Review staff will be on hand at Wednesday’s trivia night at Native Grill and Wings to sell advance tickets for the first ever Roadrunner Brew Fest.
Tickets purchased in advance of the Aug. 31 event are discounted, and an additional $5 discount will be applied to tickets purchased Wednesday night at Native, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Roadrunner Brew Fest will feature more than 30 craft beers, live entertainment, food trucks, a craft beer competition and a dunk tank where attendees can dunk their favorite Sierra Vistan. Also included in the day’s festivities will be a 0K Fun Run/Walk (yes, that’s ZERO kilometers, not OK) and a Beer Goggle Challenge (goggles provided).
Twenty-five percent of the proceeds will benefit our partner, the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, Chapter 32-4.
Can’t make it to Native on Wednesday? You can purchase tickets at https://aztickethub.com/e/roadrunner-brewfest-2019/