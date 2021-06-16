As we get ready for a full slate of Fourth of July festivities, the city of Sierra Vista urges everyone to celebrate responsibly by heeding state and local fireworks laws, protecting their pets, and keeping drones grounded in city parks and sports fields.
“With it being the 10th anniversary of the Monument Fire, we know wildfire safety is on people’s minds and we urge everyone to avoid any activities that could spark a dangerous wildfire," Sierra Vista Fire Marshal Paul Cimino says. "That includes using fireworks, even if they are varieties legally sold to consumers in Arizona. Instead, please enjoy the public fireworks display scheduled to begin near the Domingo Paiz Sports Complex at about 8:05 p.m. on July 4.”
Many consumer fireworks are still illegal in Arizona, including anything designed to become airborne and explode. Bottle rockets, sky rockets, roman candles, helicopters, and jumping jacks are common examples of fireworks that remain illegal statewide. Permitted fireworks include cylindrical and cone fountains, ground spinners, illuminating torches, and other types designed to be handheld or to remain on the ground.
In Sierra Vista consumer fireworks can only be used on private property, with the permission of the property owner. Any public areas, to include parks, schools, streets, and public rights-of-way, are off limits. It is illegal for anyone under 16 to purchase fireworks and for anyone under 18 to use them unless supervised by an adult.
“Please remember that all fireworks, even sparklers, are prohibited in city parks and on public property," Cimino says. "Aside from fire danger, sparklers are a common cause of burn injuries. We ask that residents exercise extreme caution if they choose to use sparklers or other consumer fireworks at home on private property.”
Protect your pets
While Independence Day promises plenty of family-friendly fun, the combination of extreme heat, large crowds and loud noises can make it anything but fun for the furry members of the family.
The most common risk is the potential for fireworks to spook pets, especially dogs, into running away and getting lost.
“Each year, animal shelters across the country receive lost dogs that get spooked by fireworks displays during the Fourth of July,” says Arleen Garcia, the city’s animal control supervisor. “It’s a good time to make sure all your pets are properly tagged or microchipped, so if they do get lost they can be easily identified and quickly returned.”
Leaving pets outside unsheltered is also dangerous due to the extreme heat experienced during the day this time of year. Hot cars are the last place for a pet, as the temperature can reach levels that cause brain damage or even death in a matter of minutes.
No drone zone
The use of unmanned aircraft, commonly known as drones, is prohibited in city parks and fields unless they are used within an organized city program under supervision or authorized by a written permit from the director of Leisure and Library Services.
Flying a drone during the public fireworks display could be particularly hazardous and will result in a delay in the show until the drone is grounded.
Drones are allowed at Bolin Field but are prohibited in all other city parks and sports fields.
Submitted by Adam Curtis, Sierra Vista public information officer