SIERRA VISTA — It might not label itself a “smart city,” but Sierra Vista is stepping into the footprint of smartness, optimizing technology and innovation to enhance livability that was once considered the holy grail for cities of tomorrow.
“Sierra is getting built for the future," said Mayor Clea McCaa, "and that future is right now. It's right in front of us, everywhere you look.'
McCaa is right.
You can see it taking shape in bits and pieces, along a stretch of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway with a new multi-use sports complex that once housed the Apache Middle School sports facilities, with EV stations and a "smart" citywide irrigation system the city installed that will save close to $40 million in 25 years.
From installing solar panels on covered parking structures at four city locations — plus a new roof on city hall with a solar array that will be completed this fall — to the grand opening of the Veterans Memorial Park Sports Complex June 28, the city is rolling out a series of projects bundled under its energy performance contract with Schneider Electric Company that has been reshaping the face of a growing Sierra Vista.
It’s all in line with the city council’s two-year Strategic Plan.
“Venues like El Tour de Zona are going to be calling us about holding sporting events here,” said McCaa, who points to the city’s new showcase sports complex and EV stations as a proactive direction Sierra Vista is headed in a “smart city” approach. “We have the weather, the facilities, a lot of hotels to accommodate visitors and a great all-around atmosphere for tournaments and hospitality on every level.
“It’s putting us on the map.”
And that’s just the tip of a very big iceberg, especially when it comes to following a path to the “smart city” route rolling out in cities that blend new infrastructure with smart technologies.
Though it doesn’t fall under the city’s umbrella, a portion of the former Sears building in The Mall at Sierra Vista also is taking on a new face. A renovation project has been in the works that will house a new medical facility.
While the new sports complex has given a boost to the city’s outdoor recreational opportunities with five artificial turf soccer fields and outdoor lighting at 17 sports fields and courts, the installation of energy-saving solar panels also has been a positive community investment without placing additional weight on taxpayers.
McCaa cites city staff for envisioning the idea of a multi-use sports complex.
“We’re blessed to have a lot of innovative people like Laura Wilson (Parks, Recreation and Library director) who were involved in making that facility a reality,” he said. “Who would ever have thought that we’d have something like this in a little desert town way out here by Fort Huachuca? It’s surreal to me that businesses are calling, thinking about relocating here because of everything this city has to offer.”
Just as the West End Revitalization Project has pumped new economic life and an improved look into lower West Fry Boulevard, the state-of-the-art sports complex along Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway with its 1,600-seat bleachers is a showcase attraction that has the potential to host major sporting events.
That translates into generating a hefty revenue stream from visitors, which also spills into the community with dollars spent in restaurants, hotels and other venues.
“The sports improvements enabled local sports organizations to attract 28 tournaments between 2019 and 2021, bringing in about 11,940 visitors, and generating an economic impact of about $3.3 million to the community,” the city said in its spring edition of Vistas, its quarterly-published newsletter.
That’s just the beginning of how the city is reshaping itself.
“As for the smart city movement … we’re not actively pursuing that designation in particular,” said Sierra Vista Public Information Officer Adam Curtis. “However, we are perpetually considering ways to serve our citizens better through technology. That includes in our facility improvements, the ways we interface with our community members and to internal processes that can be made more efficient through the use of technology.”
The city has made important inroads with some of that technology, especially with the solar panel-covered parking structures that include one on the north side of city hall and a solar array on the east side of its roof; at the Cove; on the Sierra Vista Police Department’s gated parking lot; and another toward the south side of the library’s public parking lot, where EV stations have also been installed.
The estimated yearly energy savings generated by the four locations is immense, totaling 1,019,104 in annual kWh savings, according to a breakdown supplied by Curtis.
“All together the system is 599 kW,” he added.
That translates into a hefty 500,000 watts of direct current that can produce an estimated 56,250 kilowatt hours of alternating current power per month. The average American home consumes about 30 kWh per day.
Streets are receiving a facelift thanks to two Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grants. A $6,882,943 RAISE grant for a State Route 92 multi-use path connecting two segments of existing paths and another for $12,060,215 for North Garden and Fry Boulevard improvements will finish the streetscape project in the West End.
The multi-use path may also include solar bollards and “smart” benches with a vertical screen wired for WiFi powered by an overhead solar panel that will take on a new appearance, resembling the “smart city” look using cutting edge infrastructure with smart technologies.
“This is part of the smart city movement now being incorporated in a lot of cities,” Civil Engineer Bryce Kirkpatrick told the Herald/Review in February. “It’s a neat, sleek look designed to improve the quality of urban life.”
Additionally, Curtis said there is a Multimodal Project Discretionary Grant Opportunity totaling $35,766,736 for the reconstruction of Buffalo Soldier Trail from Hatfield to Seventh Street, an overlay of BST from Seventh Street to SR 92, and an overlay of all of Wilcox Drive, Fry Boulevard and Seventh Street.
City hall also is receiving an overhaul.
“The most significant work underway is the roof replacement, which is part of numerous major projects bundled under our energy performance contract with Schneider Electric,” said Curtis.
Curtis said city hall’s old roof was about 40 years old and needed to be replaced. The new roof comes with a 15-year warranty and includes solar panels.
A carpet replacement in city hall, which is nearly complete, cost $105,000 and came out of the city’s Facilities Maintenance budget, said Curtis. Additionally, a recent HVAC replacement of three units at city hall and one at a fire station for about $50,000 also came from the same budget.
“There are just numerous separate projects that happen to be going on around at the same time,” said Curtis.
The city also installed a smart irrigation system it says will save more than 6 million gallons of water per year. The project, funded in part by a Land Water Conservation Fund grant of $1.5 million, is estimated to generate more than $37 million in savings and $101 million in economic impact over its 25-year lifecycle.
But it’s the excitement around the June 28 unveiling of the new Veterans Memorial Park Sports Complex that has created a buzz.
With its two lighted basketball courts, tennis courts with lights for playing in the cooler evenings — along with sand-filled volleyball courts in the near future — it opens up a world of recreational for people of all ages that includes creating teams and year-round tournaments for out-of-town venues.
“I've been waiting for June 29, when it officially opens, for a long time,” said McCaa. “Sierra Vista is going to be looked at as a destination for sporting events by many organizers.
“It puts us on the map as a great city that has a lot to offer.”