TNC student nature photo contest underway

TUCSON — The Nature Conservancy (TNC) is looking for young photographers to enter their photos in the eighth annual “Adventures in Nature Photography” contest.
According to spokeswoman Tracey Stone, Arizona students ages 13 to 18 can enter to win the top prize of $10,000 in money and gift cards, as well as passes to TNC preserves in Arizona. The breakdown is $5,000 for first place, $2,500 for second and $1,000 for third. All honorable mentions earn $250.
“It’s time to get outdoors and focus on nature,” Stone wrote in a press release. “Students are invited to submit photos showcasing Arizona’s natural beauty, wildlife and people.”
The contest is intended to connect young people to the outdoors through photography.
What started as a Tucson competition has expanded across the state. In 2019, more than 1,600 photos were entered by students engaged in the creative contest, according to Tana Kappel, marketing manager for TNC in Arizona on a webpage.
“This challenge is a great way to inspire younger generations to spend more time outside and to look at nature in different and creative ways,” Kappel continued. “This competition is also the driving force behind some great partnerships.”
Contest winners will have their photos published by the sponsors: The Nature Conservancy in Arizona, Arizona Highways magazine and Cox Communications. Plus, they will receive a photography workshop from Arizona Highways Photo Workshops.
Stone noted the photos will be judged by a “distinguished panel” including John Schaefer, former UA president and a co-founder of the Center for Creative Photography on the UA Campus; Jeff Kida, photo editor at Arizona Highways magazine; Mark Skalny and Suzanne Mathia, awarding-winning photographers from Phoenix; Rick Wiley, photo editor at the Arizona Daily Star; and the contest’s brainchild, Bob Billups, a photography volunteer at TNC in Tucson.
The winners will be announced during an awards ceremony in early May.
Photographers may submit as many photos as they like until the deadline at midnight on April 17.
“By submitting an entry, each entrant agrees to the official rules and warrants that his or her entry complies with all requirements as stated. This is a skill-based contest and chance plays no part in the determination of winners,” states the Arizona Highways contests website.
To enter the contest, go to https://www.arizonahighways.com/nature-photo-contest.
For more information or to see a slide show of last year’s 10 finalists, check out nature.org/arizona, or contact Tana Kappel at tkappel@tnc.org or call (520) 547-3432.
