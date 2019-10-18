TOMBSTONE — As a fourth-generation Tombstone native, Mayor Dusty Escapule has intriguing stories about his family’s role in the area.
The family’s roots go back to the 1880s, during a time when the Escapules were involved in nearly all things that shaped the town’s past. It’s a history intertwined with World War I and II as well as family connections with Tombstone’s founder Ed Schieffelin.
In the following question and answer series, Mayor Escapule takes readers back to a time when Charleston Road was nothing more than a “two-track cowpath,” Southern Pacific Railroad rolled through town, Sierra Vista was nonexistent, and the Escapule family did all their shopping in Tombstone.
From ranching, mining, businesses along Allen Street and the town’s Helldorado Days celebration, Escapule talks about years gone by, accomplishments during his time as mayor and visions of things to come.
Herald/Review: What are some of your childhood memories of this area while growing up?
Dusty Escapule: While I was growing up, we lived on the river off Escapule Road, on a ranch. When I started grade school, I went to Buena, and I had to start a year early so they had enough kids for a first- through eighth-grade classroom. So, I should have been in kindergarten, but I started school in first grade. At that time, the school they called Buena was a two-room schoolhouse where Chili’s (restaurant) now sits.
I attended school there until around third grade, then my family moved to Tombstone. From third through sixth-grade I went to school in Tombstone, then we moved back to the ranch and I finished school in Sierra Vista.
That’s when Charleston Road was dirt all the way through. The road was like a two-track cowpath. There was a one-lane walking bridge over the San Pedro River, which is next to the existing bridge.
There were no grocery stores in Sierra Vista at that time, so all of our shopping was done in Tombstone. The town had three grocery stores on Allen Street — Sanders, Coker’s and Market Spot. There were also three gas stations on Allen Street and one on Highway 80 toward Bisbee. On the corner of Fifth and Allen there was a hardware store — Hockstead’s — owned by Barney and Mable Hockstead. Grandpa (Ernest B. Escapule) bought all his chicken feed and grains from that hardware store.
Those businesses have now been replaced with gift and clothing shops.
HR: What are some of the interesting things about your family’s history you would like to share?
DE: Grandpa was a WWI veteran, and a charter member of the American Legion Roy Four Post 24, which (still) exists in Tombstone. My grandpa and Roy Four joined the army together and served in WWI. They ended up in Siberia together and Roy Four came down with pneumonia and died while in Siberia. My grandpa pushed for the American Legion (post) to be named after him.
My aunt Emma, grandfather’s little sister, and her husband, owned the OK Corral together. They had a man by the name of Sid Wilson restore it to what it is today. He actually remembered what the OK Corral was like back in the 1800s. Sid was a carpenter, cowboy, trick rider and stagecoach driver. He made harnesses and was just an all-around talented old guy.
In Tombstone’s first Helldorado Parade in 1929, Sid Wilson drove a stagecoach pulled by four horses. There’s a picture of him on display at City Hall today.
My mom (Bernice Escapule), was secretary of Helldorado, Inc. and helped do all the promoting for Helldorado Days. My brother, John was one of the reenactment actors for Helldorado, and my dad (Ernest H. Escapule) performed in melodramas.
I guess you could say my family has been involved with Tombstone since the 1880s.
My great-granddad, John Escapule, worked for the San Francisco Chronicle and wrote stories about the boom in the Southwest and the capture of Geronimo.
He met Ed Schiefflin while he was camped on the San Pedro River and spent about three months with him. Ed Schiefflin gave him a mine called the State of Main, and between 1890 and 1900 he made over $3 million in silver from the mine. My grandpa was born at that mine in 1896.
HR: How long have you served as Tombstone’s mayor, and what have you accomplished during that time?
DE: My first term as mayor was from 2000 to 2004, then I served from 2010 to 2012. I was defeated the next election, but was reelected in 2014 and have continued to serve as mayor since. I am going to run for another term in 2020.
As far as accomplishments, I was responsible for getting grant money to build a bridge over Walnut Gulch on Camino San Rafael which leads to Gleeson Road. During the monsoons, it was impossible to get from Holiday Estates and Territorial Estates into Tombstone when the gulch flooded. Numerous cars got washed away trying to cross the gulch during monsoons. The bridge was completed around 2003.
I got funding to build our current City Hall, in this building where we’re now sitting. I was also able to rebuild our old city hall building through grant funding. That project is 99 percent completed, and it’s the building that our law enforcement works out of.
I shut Allen Street down to traffic and covered it with natural looking chip seal to make it look like an old-time dirt road. Because of the chip seal, it looks like a dirt road, but there is no dust or mud.
Through two ADOT grants, I’ve replaced the boardwalks along Allen Street two different times.
I was able to upgrade the town’s water infrastructure by installing a new state-of-the-art SCADA (Supervisory Control Advisory and Data Acquisition) monitoring system which tracks the water levels in storage tanks.
I also resolved a notice of violation from ADEQ (Arizona Department of Environmental Quality) that had been in place for nearly 10 years for arsenic noncompliance. I did this by establishing a blending plan to blend the water out of well number one to other wells, with spring water to bring it into compliance. We are in good standing with ADEQ.
I also replaced the liner in the town’s 1.2 million reservoir to make sure we aren’t going to lose any of the water coming from the Huachuca Mountains.
We’re in the process of installing a new well, by the filtration plant on an acre of land that my wife (Cheri) and I donated to the city for the purpose of that well.
HR: What are some of the future infrastructure plans or improvements you have for Tombstone?
DE: I have applied for a grant to install a six-inch water main for all new water hydrants and water services in the north end of town. It will eliminate the three- and five-inch water main that was installed in the 1880s and give us better water quality and improved fire protection on that end of town.
I’ve had an engineering study done to install a water main loop on the other side of Walnut Gulch so the water in Territorial Estates is part of the loop. By doing this, we’ll create improved water quality and encourage more building in in that area.
Toughnut Street has been extended from Sixth Street to Old Bisbee Highway, which takes a lot of traffic off Allen Street. This represents about a half-mile extension. The road is not paved, but it’s well used.
HR: What is most rewarding about being mayor?
DE: One of the biggest things is, I like doing things for Tombstone and Tombstone’s future.
When I took office in 2014, my campaign platform said I was going to repair and replace the roads.
I bought an old chip spreader and an oil truck from the county, a road broom and a roller. I hired former guys from the county (to) train our guys on how to repair roads and chip seal. Because of that, we’re saving about 75 percent of what it would cost us to repair our streets. It gave us real independence in improving our streets because when we’re ready to chip seal, we don’t have to wait.
When I took office in 2014 there were streets you couldn’t even go down because of the size of potholes. We’ve repaired streets that haven’t been touched in 30 years because of the cost.
We’ve annexed out to Highway 82 in order to bring in shopping centers, grocery stores, (and) a bank without affecting our historic status.
Thanks to the town’s events, especially Helldorado, Tombstone’s tourism is doing well. Through Sunday, we’re celebrating our 90th annual Helldorado, with Sunday’s parade always a big draw. We’re expecting ideal weather and a big crowd in town through the weekend.