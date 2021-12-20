TOMBSTONE -- Wearing 1880s ballroom attire, Lara and Rick Loewenheim of Cripple Creek, Colorado, enjoy dancing at the annual Christmas ball in Tombstone's historic Schieffelin Hall. Music for the event, which was Dec. 11, was by Nightlife.
TOMBSTONE -- Wearing 1880s ballroom attire, Lara and Rick Loewenheim of Cripple Creek, Colorado, enjoy dancing at the annual Christmas ball in Tombstone's historic Schieffelin Hall. Music for the event, which was Dec. 11, was by Nightlife.
TOMBSTONE — Historic Schieffelin Hall drew 1880s-clad ladies and gentlemen to a Christmas Memories ball, where couples enjoyed an evening of dancing to Nightlife.
With its Christmas Memories theme, proceeds from the event benefited the Tombstone American Legion Children’s Christmas party, said Debbie Mangels, who co-organized the event with CC Barron.
The fourth-annual event was sponsored by T. Miller’s Mercantile.
Florence residents Venita and Ronnie Cox participate in all of Tombstone’s balls.
“I like dressing up in 1880s attire, and Ronnie loves history, so we both enjoy these events,” Venita said. “We find Tombstone’s Old West history especially interesting and love dancing in historic Schieffelin Hall.”
Heather Davis, President of the Tombstone Vigilettes, said the group promotes Tombstone while taking care of the community.
“All events that draw people into our town are welcome,” Davis noted. “Today (Dec. 11) we had The Tombstone Brewing Company rib showdown and craft beer festival, which drew a huge crowd into Tombstone. It was great to see the town so busy today.”
You've used of your $5 tab
Keep adding articles to your tab, or purchase a subscription to get unlimited access. Full access is just $12 per month.
City of Tombstone Marketing Director Jonathon Donahue praised the event’s organizers for doing “such a fantastic job” with the event, adding that he hopes to see the event continue to grow in future years.
Colorado couple, Rick and Lara Loewenheim, were enjoying their first ballroom event in Tombstone.
“We live in Cripple Creek, Colorado,” Rick said. “We fell in love with Tombstone while in town for past visits and have purchased two homes in Elfrida. We love the town’s western heritage, the people and the events they hold here.”
Both of the ball’s organizers, Mangels and Barron, reported being pleased with the event.
“Everyone had a wonderful time,” Mangels said. “Events like this are some of the special things that make Tombstone such a wonderful place during Christmas.”
Barron weighed-in about the way people dressed for the event and said the event received wonderful feedback.
“So many people came dressed in beautiful 1880s costumes and western attire,” she said. “The music by Nightlife was absolutely perfect. We look forward to doing this again next Christmas.”