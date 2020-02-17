SIERRA VISTA — Every birthday, Pearl O’Neill vows to be around “another 10 years.”
And so far, she’s been true to her word.
On Saturday, standing before a room full of friends and family members, O’Neill celebrated her 104th birthday. Before blowing out her 104 candles, she glanced around the room, sported a brief smile and announced, “I’ll be around another 10 years,” her eyes twinkling as the room erupted into applause.
While unconfirmed, there is speculation that O’Neill could be Cochise County’s oldest living resident.
Born Feb. 16, 1916, on a family farm in New Jersey, O’Neill was the second of six children.
“We were quite poor, but because of the farm we always had everything we needed, even during the Great Depression,” O’Neill said during an interview where she talked about life in a very different time. “We learned how to grow, can and put up our food, take care of farm animals, and cook and sew at a very young age. When I look back at my childhood, I’m thankful I have these skills, because I’ve used them throughout my life.”
Today, O’Neill lives on acreage off Moson Road near Hereford where she continues to garden. With a little help from neighbors Clyde and Judi Martin and their children, she is able to live independently in her own home where she grows vegetables, tends to herbs and flowering plants in a greenhouse, and crafts beautiful wreaths from dried flowers that she gives to friends as gifts. She has been featured in Mother Earth News, and is a co-founder of the Sierra Vista Area Gardener’s Club, which got its start in 1991. At the club’s 25th anniversary celebration in 2016, O’Neill was recognized for her contributions to the gardening community.
She volunteered at Huachuca City School for 17 years, teaching young people how to sew and and garden and is still remembered today by the children — now adults — whose lives she touched.
For years, O’Neill has been sewing frogs that she gives to local fire departments for children who are going through traumatic times such as house fires or accidents.
Fry Fire District Capt. Bronson Lacaillade was one of three Fry firefighters at O’Neill’s birthday celebration on Saturday. Firefighter Dennis Ferrel and Engineer Phillip Allred also attended her celebration.
“Pearl is an amazing lady,” Lacaillade said. “She donates stuffed frogs that she makes from colorful fabric, which we give to children to help comfort them. We just got about 30 more frogs from her, and we use them all the time.”
Lacaillade also spoke of O’Neill’s gardening expertise.
“I enjoy gardening and Pearl gives me great advice,” he said. “It’s almost impossible to believe she’s 104 years old. She looks remarkable and is still very sharp.”
More than 30 people attended the birthday party, hosted by the Martins in their home.
Referring to O’Neill as her adopted great-grandma, 12-year-old Eliana Martin said, “I’m glad my parents decided to have a birthday party for Pearl. She’s a very loving and giving person. We like going to her house and helping her with her garden and other things she needs.”
Sandy Hall has known O’Neill for 20 years.
“I know we all keep using the same adjectives when describing Pearl, but she’s amazing, an inspiration. Pearl can do almost anything. She gardens, cans her own food, sews and makes her own soap. It’s hard to believe she’s 104. What keeps her going is that she’s so independent, passionate and enjoys giving — not to mention stubborn and bossy, but in a good way,” Hall laughed.
O’Neill’s cousin, Henry Lutz, was one of the relatives who attended her birthday celebration.
“I think this is wonderful,” he said of the party. “I go to Pearl’s house every Sunday for dinner. She is an exceptionally remarkable person.”
Connie Schlosser taught at Huachuca City School when O’Neill was a volunteer there.
“I’ve known Pearl for at least 30 years, probably longer,” she said. “And for every birthday, Pearl says she’s going to live 10 more years. I look forward to many more birthdays. Pearl has touched a lot of lives in such a good way, and we’re all blessed to know her.”