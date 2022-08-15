The town of Huachuca City is hosting a business town hall on Thursday and is in the process of rejuvenating the first spotlight speaker in a series that starts Sept. 14.
Both programs were announced at Thursday’s town council meeting, along with news that Cox Communications will be starting services in Huachuca City.
Business Town Hall
The town hall, slated for Thursday at 6 p.m. — will be held at the community center at 201 Yuma St. in lower Huachuca City. Spearheaded by Huachuca City Mayor Johann Wallace, the event is geared for current and potential Huachuca City businesses in an effort to gather input about what the town is doing right and where there could be improvements.
“I’ve been hand delivering invitations to businesses along Gonzles Boulevard and Huachuca Boulevard,” Wallace said. “We’re holding this town hall because we want to hear from business owners — the good, bad and ugly — so we can learn what we’re doing right and how we could improve when it comes to doing business in our town.”
Wallace said the goal is to gather input from both existing businesses and potential businesses.
“There’s no better way to learn what we can do better than from our established business owners,” he said. “This is really about talking to the owners and learning what is working for them and hearing some of the things that have helped to make them successful. But it’s also important to know what we can do better. We also want an opportunity to thank the established businesses that are here.”
Town Manager Suzanne Harvey said the feedback gathered will be used to review the town code and, when applicable, what can be done to help streamline the process of starting a business.
“We want input on how we can be more welcoming to new businesses and we would like to know what we can do to help make businesses prosper,” she said.
The town hall is designed as an open forum, completely unscripted, Wallace said.
“It’s intended as an exchange of ideas to learn the benefits of operating a business in our town and some of the challenges,” Wallace said. “So, if you own a business in Huachuca City, are in the process of opening a business, or thinking of opening a business, we want to hear from you.”
Spotlight speaker series returns
Prior to COVID, the Huachuca City town library held a spotlight speaker series featuring different informational topics for the community’s benefit.
“It was a very popular community service that people looked forward to,” said town council member Deb Trate, who is in the process of bringing the series back by organizing the first spotlight speaker.
Arizona Corporation Commission Chairwoman Lea Marquez Peterson will be in Huachuca City on Sept. 14, officially kicking off the series with a presentation about utility rate increases and the process the commission goes through when determining potential rate hikes.
Hosted at 6 p.m. at the Huachuca City Senior Center, 504 Gonzales Boulevard, this event is open to the public and is for all Cochise County residents. It will also be broadcast on the town’s Facebook live site for those who cannot attend in person.
“Our spotlight speaker series is sponsored by the town of Huachuca City, with Lea Peterson of the Corporation Commission as our first presenter,” Trate said. “I’ve also invited other agencies that will have tables set up in the Huachuca City library with representatives available for people to talk to.”
Those agencies include SouthEastern Arizona Community Action Program (SEACAP), Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative (SSVEC), Southwest Gas, Liberty Utilities, St. Vincent de Paul, Salvation Army and Whetstone Water.
“All of these agencies provide utility assistance to those who qualify and may be struggling,” Trate said. “These are tough economic times, and there are people out there who may benefit from resources these agencies offer.”
Doors open at 5:30 and people can come either prior to Peterson’s program or afterwards to apply for assistance, Trate said.
“I’m going to have each of the agencies come in and tell people what their organization offers. “It’s good to know about these available resources if you need the help.” Trate, who said she started planning the spotlight event in January, said she has splashed information all over the area.
“We would like to thank Deb Trate for arranging a visit from Ms. Peterson of the ACC to kickoff the spotlight series again,” Mayor Johann Wallace said of Trate’s effort.
For information, email Trate at dtrate@huachucacityaz.gov.
Cox expands services to Huachuca City
Cox Communications has announced plans to expand its high-speed internet, telephone, TV and security services to Huachuca City.
“We are excited that Cox Communications is bringing a full suite of services to our town,” said Mayor Wallace. “Families, students and businesses in Huachuca Will benefit from the improved broadband service that will be available through this expansion into our community.”
Cox expects to have some residents connected by October of this year, Wallace noted, adding, “This is great news for Huachuca City.”