Deb Trate

Huachuca City town Councilmember Deb Trate works on fliers for an upcoming Spotlight Speaker event featuring Arizona Corporation Commission Chairwoman Lea Marquez Peterson in her home office. 

 DANA COLE HERALD/REVIEW

The town of Huachuca City is hosting a business town hall on Thursday and is in the process of rejuvenating the first spotlight speaker in a series that starts Sept. 14.

Both programs were announced at Thursday’s town council meeting, along with news that Cox Communications will be starting services in Huachuca City.

