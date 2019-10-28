FORT HUACHUCA — Fort personnel and community members are invited to join us for trick-or-treating on Fort Huachuca, 5:30-8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 31.
Have fun and use your creativity to come up with unique costumes. Keep in mind that what may be an obvious fake weapon to you might look a little too realistic and could get you some extra attention from our security personnel when you come through the gate or walk around post.
Also, gate personnel must be able to identify persons entering the installation. Even super heroes will have to take their masks off to access post and elaborate make up may also present some problems.
When trick-or-treating, gathering the maximum amount of treats in the shortest amount of time is the highest priority, but we want you to place safety high on your priority list too.
Wear reflectors, carry flashlights and maintain an awareness of your surroundings, particularly when crossing streets. Trick-or-treaters 9-years old and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
Remember, even on Halloween visitors to the post age 18 and above who do not have a DoD ID card or an installation access badge have to stop at the Visitor Control Center located at the Van Deman Gate to get screened for access to post. Additionally, all persons age 16 and over entering the installation must provide valid picture identification.
In order to ensure Halloween is all about treats and no tricks, Fort Huachuca police will be out in force to maintain a safe environment. They will also cite any juveniles violating the installation curfew policy.
Submitted by media relation officer Tanja M. Linton