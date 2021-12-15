TOMBSTONE — The sounds of low brass Christmas music filled Tombstone City Park on Saturday when Tuba Christmas came to town.
Tuba Christmas performances present Christmas music down at the low end of the musical scale. The concerts feature tuba, sousaphone, euphonium and baritone players of all ages.
“This concert is a unique experience for both the audience and most of our performers,” said Joyce Clark Middle School band director and euphonium player Lorie Sheridan, who co-coordinates the local event with Tombstone resident Larry Bowers, also a euphonium player. “You don’t often hear this many low brass voices at once. It’s neat to see beginners sitting next to people who have been playing their entire lives.”
Vail Cienega High School students Eden McDole, 14, and Ethan Turner, 18, along with Douglas High School student Mariska Terrinoni, 14, were among the younger players to perform at Saturday’s concert. It was the first Tuba Christmas concert for all three.
“I really liked meeting other sousaphone players, and I liked having the opportunity to play melody for once,” McDole said. “It was fun to see how everyone decorated their horns and dressed up for the performance.”
Turner, 18, is a tuba player.
“I especially liked communicating with different players and meeting people who love to play low brass as much as I do,” he said. “I really enjoyed playing with some of the older, more experienced musicians. It was a great experience.”
Terrinoni, a freshman who plays tuba, said her Douglas High School band director told her about Tuba Christmas, so she decided to participate.
“It was fun meeting other tuba players,” she said. “You just don’t get to hear all these low brass instruments playing the melody like this. I thought it was fun and will probably perform in it again next year.”
The free concert was conducted by Mike Moyer of Sierra Vista and emceed by Brad Clark, a member of the Sierra Vista Community Band.
The concert, which drew a large crowd, was attended by Sierra Vista residents Ron and Annie Reddock.
“We try to come to this every year,” Annie Reddock said. “We love the concert and enjoy seeing all the different ages that play. I think it’s wonderful for the young kids to get this kind of exposure and experience.”
For Mike and Dottie Dominy, also of Sierra Vista, Saturday marked the first time the couple had attended a Tuba Christmas concert.
“We really enjoyed it,” said Dottie Dominy. “We would come again.”
Tombstone tourists Frank and Angela Adams were in town for a Tombstone Brewing Company beer and barbecue festival, but stopped at the park when they heard the music.
“We’re from Phoenix, and there are Tuba Christmas performances in our area,” said Frank Adams. “Both of us were pleasantly surprised to see a concert in Tombstone. This one was on a much smaller scale than the one we attend in Phoenix, but just as much fun to listen to. Tuba Christmas concerts are a great way to get into the Christmas spirit, and the musicians in Tombstone did a great job.”
Tuba Christmas was conceived in 1974 by the late tubist Harvey Phillips as a tribute to his teacher and mentor William J. Bell, who was born on Christmas day in 1902.
The first Tuba Christmas was conducted by Paul Lavalle in New York City’s Rockefeller Plaza Ice Rink on Dec. 22, 1974. Traditional Christmas music performed at that first concert was arranged by American composer Alec Wilder, who died on Christmas Eve 1980. Wilder composed a number of solo and ensemble compositions for tuba and euphonium.
Today, Tuba Christmas concerts are performed annually throughout the world.
For information, visit www.tubachristmas.com.