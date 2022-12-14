Intermittent gunshot blasts and rumbling stagecoaches added color and historic essence to Saturday's TubaChristmas performed in Tombstone's city park. 

“I’ve attended TubaChristmas in much larger venues, but this was so much fun,” said Myra Conelly, who was visiting Tombstone from Gilbert, Ariz. “The Kennedy Center with its hundreds of low brass players is incredible, but TubaChristmas in Tombstone is performed in true Old West style, something you’ll never forget.”

