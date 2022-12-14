Intermittent gunshot blasts and rumbling stagecoaches added color and historic essence to Saturday's TubaChristmas performed in Tombstone's city park.
“I’ve attended TubaChristmas in much larger venues, but this was so much fun,” said Myra Conelly, who was visiting Tombstone from Gilbert, Ariz. “The Kennedy Center with its hundreds of low brass players is incredible, but TubaChristmas in Tombstone is performed in true Old West style, something you’ll never forget.”
The Tombstone performance was emceed by Brad Clark, a member of the Sierra Vista Community Band.
“We have a great group of musicians that came from near and far for today's event,” he said, prior to reading the following narrative about TubaChristmas and its history.
“TubaChristmas was first performed on December 22, 1974 in New York City’s Rockefeller Center and is now played by ensembles in cities across the United States and around the globe throughout the Christmas season,” Clark read. “TubaChristmas was conceived by the late Harvey Phillips to honor all artists and teachers through his mentor, the late tubist William J. Bell, who was born on Christmas Day in 1902.”
Tubas, sousaphones, baritones, and euphoniums — the low voices in instrumental ensembles — are the only musical instruments played in TubaChristmas performances.
Each year, a new conductor is selected to lead the ensemble in Tombstone. Saturday’s concert was conducted by Buena High School graduate Michael Hodges. Now a Northern Arizona University student majoring in music education, Hodges will be teaching band, orchestra and choir at Deer Valley Middle School in January.
Players of all ages are invited to participate in the performances. Canon Miner, a 12-year-old, was the youngest player, with Tombstone as his first TubaChristmas. Conrad Welch, 91, and Auggie Jaxel, 86, were the oldest members of the ensemble. Both have played in past TubaChristmas performances.
“It’s neat to see beginners sitting next to people who have been playing their entire lives,” said Lorie Sheridan, Joyce Clark Middle School music teacher who co-organizes the annual event with Larry Bowers.
Participants are encouraged to wear holiday attire and decorate their horns for the event. Martha Conklin earned recognition for the “best dressed horn.”
Dennis Gilliam from the City of Maricopa in Pinal County was recognized for traveling the longest distance to perform with the group.
“Four Buena high school students participated, we had one student from Joyce Clark Middle School and one student from Douglas as part of our ensemble,” Sheridan said.
Sousaphone player Palmyra Arzaga, a Sierra Vista resident, has performed in five TubaChristmas ensembles. “Three were in Boise, Idaho and this is my second time in Tombstone,” she said. “We kind of live for this. It’s a big deal for the low brass players in our community. Smaller venues like this one are much more fun.”
Annie Reddock, a Sierra Vista resident who attends the concert every year with her husband, Ron, loved the performance.
"I thought it was absolutely exceptional this year," she said. "The performance was a very good blend of the instruments, and the young conductor was wonderful, as was Brad the emcee. TubaChristmas is a fabulous way to celebrate the holiday season. It puts a smile on your face and joy in your heart."
