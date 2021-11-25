TOMBSTONE — The brassy sounds of the season will be returning to this historic town when TubaChristmas performs on Dec. 11.
Now in its ninth year, the free concert is slated for 1 p.m. at Tombstone City Park, located on the corner of Third and Allen streets.
“We were forced to cancel last year’s concert because of COVID, so we’re looking forward to performing in Tombstone again,” said Lorie Sheridan, Joyce Clark Middle School band teacher and euphonium player. “The performance features low brass players of all ages from across Cochise County and other parts of the state.”
All musicians who play the tuba, sousaphone, euphonium, or baritone are invited to participate.
This concert is a unique experience for both the audience and most of our performers,” said Sheridan. “You don’t often hear this many low brass voices at once. It’s neat to see beginners sitting next to people who have been playing their entire lives.”
Sheridan co-organizes the annual event with Larry Bowers, a Tombstone resident and euphonium player.
Low brass players interested in performing at Tombstone’s TubaChristmas should plan to attend the rehearsal at Tombstone High School, located at 1211 N. Yellow Jacket Way, the morning of the concert. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and rehearsal starts at 9 a.m.
All performers should bring a $10 registration fee, official TubaChristmas music book — available for purchase in both bass and treble clef and used at the event every year — their horn and music stand to rehearsal. Performers are also encouraged to wear festive attire and decorate their horns.
When the concert starts, tourists and locals are drawn into the city park to hear the Christmas music.
“This is a beautiful way to start the Christmas season,” said Charlene Adams, a 2019 Tombstone visitor who attends the TubaChristmas concert in her hometown of Wilmington, Delaware. “I wasn’t expecting a concert in an Old West town like Tombstone. It’s wonderful.”
Each year, a new conductor is selected to lead the ensemble. Sierra Vista resident Mike Moyer, a former U.S. Army band musician and current Sierra Vista Community Band member will be this year’s conductor.
Moyer grew up in Southern California and while in high school he received a music scholarship to what is now Pepperdine University. He joined the Army as a clarinet player in 1972 and later was an honor graduate of the Armed Forces School of Music’s Advanced Noncommissioned Officer Course. Before retiring from the Army in 1996 he served as the band leader for Army bands in Hawaii, the Republic of Korea, and Fort Huachuca’s own 36th Army Band. Mike and his wife, Darla, have lived in Sierra Vista for 29 years.
TubaChristmas was conceived in 1974 by the late tubist Harvey Phillips as a tribute to his teacher and mentor William J. Bell, who was born on Christmas day in 1902. Since then, TubaChristmas concerts have been performed annually at countless venues throughout the world.
For information about Tuba Christmas, visit www.tubachristmas.com.
For information about the event in Tombstone, call Sheridan at 520-234-7094 or email ohiosheridan@gmail.com. Bowers can be reached at 520-678-9796, or by email, lrb1944@gmail.com.