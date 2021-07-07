TOMBSTONE — A Tucson woman was arrested Monday after authorities said she discharged a shotgun, shooting twice into the air from a motel.
Tombstone Marshal Jim Adams said it's still not clear what happened between Charlene Roueche and a man who was in his room at the Lookout Lodge on July 5.
Roueche was outside her room at the motel and the man was in his room looking at Roueche, Adams said.
The man began banging on the window of his room and shattered the glass.
"He was cut pretty badly and he thought for a moment that he had been shot," Adams said. "She (Roueche) had fired twice into the air."
Adams said Roueche and the man, as well as others who had traveled in a group from Tucson to partake in the city's July 4 celebration, had been drinking and no one was making sense.
"There was a lot of alcohol consumed and people used poor judgement," Adams said.
Roueche and the man who injured himself on the glass were not in the same room and only knew each other through another acquaintance, Adams said.
Roueche, who was arrested and taken to the Cochise County Jail, was charged with disorderly conduct, prohibited possessor in possession of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm.